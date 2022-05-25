 Skip to Content
Sling TV

Evoca, Sling TV to Bundle Streaming, OTA Pay-TV Services

Jason Gurwin

In 2020, Evoca launched a new pay-TV service that uses NextGen TV — America’s newest broadcast standard, also called ATSC 3.0 — to provide cable channels over-the-air. One of the biggest knocks on the service was that it lacked the same level of cable programming that you would get from a live TV streaming service.

But, the company has now found to deliver the content that it had been lacking thanks to a partnership with Sling TV.

As part of a new Evoca and Sling TV bundle, customers can now supplement Evoca’s $25 per month plan — which includes local channels, NFL Network, and local regional sports networks (Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and ROOT Sports Northwest depending on region) — with either the Sling’s Orange, Blue, or combo plan.

This means that customers can add ESPN, FS1, USA Network, CNN, HGTV, Disney Channel, AMC, A&E, and more to their plan. For Sling TV customers in Evoca regions, this also now gives the option to get local channels and your RSNs, which hadn’t previously been possible via the skinny bundle.

The Evoca subscription including Sling Orange or Sling Blue will cost $55 per month plus the receiver. The Evoca subscription including both Sling Orange and Blue will be $70 per month plus the receiver. By bundling the two services, customers will save $5 per month vs. paying separately.

Evoca is currently available in the Boise, Colorado Springs, Denver, Phoenix, Traverse City, Twin Falls, and is about to launch in Portland, Ore. this week.

“Between Sling’s innovative live streaming packages and Evoca’s unique converged broadcast-broadband system, consumers can now experience the future of television at an affordable price,” said Todd Achilles, president, and CEO of Evoca. “This partnership supports our commitment to provide high-quality regional and national sports, news, lifestyle, and educational programming to the communities we serve.”

Customers will be able to sign-up for the bundle directly through Evoca and will then be able to access the Sling TV App through the Evoca user interface. It is expected that customers will be able to access all of Evoca and Sling’s channels through a unified grid guide when it becomes available in June.

Evoca Channel Line-up

Channel Type
CBS OTA
NBC OTA
FOX OTA
ABC OTA
PBS OTA
Telemundo OTA
The CW OTA
PBS Kids OTA
COZI TV OTA
Court TV OTA
ion Television OTA
qubo OTA
Azteca OTA
Laff OTA
estrellaTV OTA
Stadium OTA
QVC OTA
HSN OTA
Kids Street OTA
MeTV OTA
NFL Network Cable
NFL RedZone Add-On
Altitude Regional
ROOT Sports Northwest Regional
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Regional
The Weather Channel Cable
CBS Sports Network Cable
Game Show Network Cable
GAC Living Cable
GAC Family Cable
Law & Crime Cable
CuriosityStream Cable
byuTV Cable
Sportsman Channel Cable
World Fishing Network Cable
Outdoor Channel Cable
MAV TV Cable
Cars.TV Cable
Antenna TV Cable
Comedy.TV Cable
Justice Central.TV Cable
ES.TV Cable
Recipe.TV Cable
Duck TV Cable
Pets TV Cable
MyDestination TV Cable
SkiTV Cable
Ride TV Cable
Cowboy Channel Cable
