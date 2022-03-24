Exclusive Deal: Get $50 Back on DIRECTV STREAM to Stream Your Favorite Teams on Bally Sports, YES Network, NESN, & Marquee

 Skip to Content
Jason Gurwin

With 2022 Opening Day on April 7th, your options to stream your favorite team has gotten a bit more limited. Over the last 18 months, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and fuboTV each dropped Fox Sports RSNs, which has relaunched as Bally Sports. With the change, the only option to stream your favorite teams on Bally Sports and YES Network is with DIRECTV STREAM.

While DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan is currently $79.99 a month for your first three months (normally $89.99), for a limited time, The Streamable is offering an additional new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers a $50 Amazon Gift Card when you complete your first month of service.

You can even try it out with a .

How to Get $50 Back on DIRECTV STREAM

  • Click “” to activate the promotion
  • Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
  • You will be sent to DIRECTV STREAM website to sign up for your account
  • After you compete your first month, you will receive a $50 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $50 Back

Who is Eligible For the Promotion?

To be eligible, you need to be a new DIRECTV STREAM subscriber. To earn the Amazon Gift Card, you need to pay and maintain your service for at least one month. The offer is only valid for one member of a household.

In order to earn the gift card, you must click through from The Streamable and complete your purchase through the DIRECTV STREAM website. The offer cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

When will I Receive my Amazon Gift Card?

You will receive your gift card ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service. However, once you complete your order, we will notify you within 2-3 days to let you know that we got your order.

How can I contact you?

Click here to contact us with questions. We will e-mail you automatically 2-3 days after you complete your order to let you know that you earned your gift card.

What Regional Sports Networks does DIRECTV STREAM carry?

Currently, DIRECTV STREAM is the only streaming service that offers Bally Sports RSNs, YES Network, MASN, Spectrum SportsNet LA, and Altitude. They aren’t available on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, or Sling TV.

They also are one of the select services that offer NESN, Marquee Sports Network, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, ROOT Sports Northwest, and NBC Sports RSNs.

Does DIRECTV STREAM have a contract or extra fees?

When you sign-up for DIRECTV STREAM there is no contract, your DIRECTV STREAM service will be month-to-month, so you can cancel at anytime without penalty. There are also no Broadcast TV or RSN Fees.

What features does DIRECTV STREAM have?

With DIRECTV STREAM, you will be able to stream 90+ channels including locals and your local RSN on their “Choice” Plan. The service includes Unlimited Streams in your home (and three while traveling).

When you sign-up online, an Unlimited DVR included and you can watch thousands of hours of on-demand content from your favorite channels.

For a limited time, you will also get $10 OFF your first three months of service.

What channels does DIRECTV STREAM include?

On all plans, DIRECTV STREAM includes local channels and 34 of the Top 35 Cable Channels including live sports (ESPN, FS1, USA Network, TNT, TBS), live news (CNN, MSNBC, Fox News), and entertainment (Discovery, Bravo, HGTV, A&E, Hallmark, and more).

“Entertain.” “Choice” “Ultimate” “Premier”
Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial
$69.99 $89.99 $104.99 $149.99
A&E
AMC
BET
Bravo
Cartoon Network
CNN
Comedy Central
Discovery
Disney Channel
Disney Junior
E!
ESPN
Food Network
Fox News
Freeform
FX
FXX
Hallmark Channel
HGTV
History
Investigation Discovery
Lifetime
MSNBC
MTV
Nickelodeon
Paramount Network
Syfy
TBS
TLC
TNT
Travel Channel -
truTV
USA Network
VH1
WE tv

What Local Teams can I Watch with DIRECTV STREAM?

You will be able to stream your favorite teams locally using the DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan. To be able to stream your favorite team, you will need to be in the local market.

RSN MLB NBA NHL
Altitude Denver Nuggets Colorado Avalanche
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Pirates Pittsburgh Penguins
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Colorado Rockies Utah Jazz Vegas Golden Knights
AT&T SportsNet Southwest Houston Astros Houston Rockets
Bally Sports Arizona Arizona Diamondbacks Arizona Coyotes
Bally Sports Detroit Detroit Tigers Detroit Pistons Detroit Red Wings
Bally Sports Florida Miami Marlins Miami Heat Florida Panthers
Bally Sports Indiana Indiana Pacers
Bally Sports Kansas City Kansas City Royals
Bally Sports Midwest St. Louis Cardinals St. Louis Blues
Bally Sports New Orleans New Orleans Pelicans
Bally Sports North Minnesota Twins Minnesota Timberwolves Minnesota Wild
Bally Sports Ohio Cincinnati Reds Cleveland Cavaliers Columbus Blue Jackets
Bally Sports Oklahoma Oklahoma City Thunder
Bally Sports SoCal Anaheim Ducks
Bally Sports San Diego San Diego Padres
Bally Sports South Atlanta Braves Atlanta Hawks Nashville Predators
Bally Sports Southeast Charlotte Hornets/Memphis Grizzlies Carolina Hurricanes
Bally Sports Southwest Texas Rangers Dallas Mavericks Dallas Stars
Bally Sports Sun Tampa Bay Rays Orlando Magic Tampa Bay Lightning
Bally Sports West Los Angeles Angels LA Clippers Los Angeles Kings
Bally Sports Wisconsin Milwaukee Brewers Milwaukee Bucks
Bally Sports Great Lakes [Cleveland Indians]
Marquee Sports Network Chicago Cubs
MASN Baltimore Orioles/Washington Nationals
MSG New York Knicks New York Rangers
MSG+ New York Islanders/New Jersey Devils
MSG Buffalo Buffalo Sabres
NBC Sports Bay Area San Francisco Giants Golden State Warriors
NBC Sports Boston Boston Celtics
NBC Sports California Oakland Athletics LA Clippers San Jose Sharks
NBC Sports Chicago Chicago White Sox Chicago Bulls Chicago Blackhawks
NBC Sports Northwest Portland Trail Blazers
NBC Sports Philadelphia Philadelphia Phillies Philadelphia 76ers Philadelphia Flyers
NBC Sports Washington Washington Wizards Washington Capitals
ROOT Sports Northwest Seattle Mariners Seattle Kraken
NESN Boston Red Sox Boston Bruins
Spectrum SportsNet LA Los Angeles Dodgers
Spectrum SportsNet Los Angeles Lakers
SportsNet NY New York Mets
YES Network New York Yankees Brooklyn Nets
Additional Information

This promotion is not sponsored or affiliated with Amazon in any way. The Amazon Gift Card will be provided by The Streamable for completing the purchase.

