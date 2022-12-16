Exclusive: Paramount+ Plans to Extend Pause Ad Pilot Program to Desktop, Smart TVs

The initial value proposition behind streaming content was that it was a lower-priced alternative to traditional cable or satellite subscriptions and that it delivered an ad-free viewing experience. However, as the industry has evolved and larger economic conditions have changed, streaming all of the content that you want is no longer that much cheaper than traditional TV, so consumers are now looking for ways to stream without breaking the bank.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: 1923.

Harkening back to the traditional TV model, one way that streaming services are accommodating those customers is with ad-supported options. One of the latest additions to the platforms’ advertising arsenal has been placing ads on the screen when content is paused. While many streamers have been doing this for years, recently, Paramount+ joined in by introducing pause ads earlier this fall.

Despite reports online, a Paramount spokesperson confirmed to The Streamable that these static ads only appear for customers who are signed up for the $4.99 per month, ad-supported Essential Plan and that the company plans to further expand the practice to more devices in the new year.

Related: Paramount+ Introduces Ads on Pause Screens; Angering Users with Additional Intrusion

“We continue to explore new ways to create a seamless viewing experience for Paramount+ subscribers while serving advertisers’ evolving needs,” a Paramount rep told The Streamable. “The pause ad is the latest example of this, delivering a non-intrusive display ad to Paramount+ Essential subscribers after they have paused a movie or series for longer than five seconds.”

Having been accustomed to pop-up ads online for years, this practice is a fairly unobtrusive addition to the advertising world. To date, Paramount+’s pause ads do not include any video or links that take viewers outside of the streaming app, but they do allow them to get more information about the products advertised if they are curious to learn more.

“The ads are not interactive but do feature a QR code that users can scan with their mobile device and be directed to the advertiser’s specific deep link,” the Paramount+ spokesperson told The Streamable. “This pilot — which began rolling out to connected TVs in recent months — has been well received, and we plan to extend the ad format across desktop and Smart TVs coming soon.”

Ultimately, while some might not appreciate the additional pause-screen ad placement, as companies pivot from a focus exclusively on subscriber acquisition to revenue generation, advertising in all forms will undoubtedly become an increasingly prominent part of the streaming experience.