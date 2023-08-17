Exec: ESPN Will Be ‘Very Aggressive’ in Trying to Keep NBA, Women’s NCAA Tournament, Other Sports Rights

Don’t expect the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament or NBA basketball to disappear from ESPN any time soon. That certainty comes from ESPN president of content Burke Magnus, who spoke with The Athletic in a wide-ranging interview this week to talk about plans for the network’s future.

Magnus was asked about broadcast rights deals that are set to expire for ESPN in the coming years, such as women’s college basketball, which ESPN holds the rights to until the end of the 2023-24 season. Magnus pointed to the 25-year history of the sport on his channel and made it clear that he doesn’t expect the NCAA Women’s Basketball tournament to go anywhere.

“Oh, I think we’ll be very aggressive,” Magnus said regarding the future pursuit of the tournament’s rights. “You know how much pride we’ve taken in that sport and that tournament for many years. Last year was a confluence of a dream matchup (LSU–Iowa) and transcendent players and it paid off to the tune of 9.9 million viewers (for the championship game), which is a number that you just don’t see in our business very often in any sport.”

Magnus was no less effusive about ESPN’s relationship with the NBA. That league’s current broadcast contracts expire after the 2024-25 season, and ESPN’s exclusive 45-day negotiating window to renew begins in March of next year.

“We have an unbelievable relationship with the NBA,” Magnus said. “… It’s a great game. It’s ascendant on a global level. It’s run by extremely smart people who are savvy about where we are at this point in time in the media landscape. It’s got an audience that is highly desirable in a world where live sports and the power of live sports is kind of undeniable. Long story short, we love it. We want very much to keep it.”

Indeed, Disney has expressed interest in picking up more NBA rights in the short-term, as the local broadcast rights to 15 teams for this season might be up for grabs in the next few months. Those teams currently air their games on Bally Sports regional sports networks, but the channels’ parent company Diamond Sports Group is currently in bankruptcy court trying to determine how it will live up to its NBA and NHL contracts for the upcoming season.

Magnus told The Athletic he hopes a similar deal to the one the NBA has with ESPN and Turner Sports now is what they’ll agree to in the future. He added that the NBA Finals were a “must-have” for ESPN in any deal with the NBA; the NBA Finals have been sent to ESPN’s sibling channel ABC every season since 2003. But given that the NBA is seeking a hefty raise in its next round of broadcast negotiations, ESPN might have to pay through the nose to keep the Finals an exclusive.

College football rights, including the national championship game, will remain with ESPN until after the 2025 season. But Magnus committed to those games too, saying it was another deal the channel intended to “pursue aggressively,” especially given that the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024.

As Disney prepares for the future of ESPN, it must keep high-profile rights like the women’s NCAA tournament, the NBA, and the CFP in the fold. If it plans to keep ESPN and create a streaming-only version that it owns a majority stake in, it will need those events to make the inevitably high cost of such a service worth the price to consumers. If, on the other hand, Disney decides to sell ESPN altogether, it will need to have big-ticket sports rights to help raise the asking price.

Magnus has taken a decidedly different tone than Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who said in November that his company “doesn't have to have the NBA” moving forward. Zaslav’s words were likely intended as a negotiating tactic to try and gain leverage, but Magnus apparently isn’t using that strategy and wants the organizations whose deals with ESPN are set to expire in the coming years to know that his channel sees their worth.