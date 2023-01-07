Existing FuboTV Subscribers to See Price Hike in February 2023, Raises RSN Fee to Up to $14 with Addition of Bally Sports

Last night, we reported that FuboTV would be raising the price of their plans by $5 to $74.99 a month immediately for new users. Now, a fuboTV spokesperson told The Streamable, that the price change will be applied to current subscribers starting in February. Those on the fuboTV Ultimate Plan ($99.99/mo.), which has been discontinued for new users, won’t see a price change for now. Current FuboTV subscribers will see new pricing after their first bill following February 6, 2023.

New FuboTV Pricing

fuboTV Pro: $74.99/mo. (was $69.99)

fuboTV Elite: $84.99/mo. (was $79.99)

fuboTV Premier: $94.99/mo. (new plan)

fuboTV Ultimate: $99.99/mo. (no longer offered)

In addition to the new pricing in the base plan, fuboTV is adjusting their RSN Fee, which will see the price go up in most markets. While customers in most locations currently pay $8.99-$11.99/mo. RSN Fee, they will now be subject to up to a $13.99/mo. RSN Fee.

New FuboTV RSN Fee

1 RSN in Market: $10.99/mo.

2+ RSNs in Market: $13.99/mo.

Fubo says that those who receive a single Regional Sports Network in their market will be charged $10.99/month, while those with two or more will pay $13.99/month. The price change comes as FuboTV is about to add Bally Sports RSNs in the coming weeks.

With Bally Sports being available in many markets across the country, it means that nearly all FuboTV customers will now be subject to an RSN Fee. Since it is not optional, those with the Fubo Pro plan will actually pay at least $85.98-88.98/month (with fees) even if you don’t watch your Regional Sports Network.

However, for those who do watch live local sports, FuboTV will still be cheaper than the only other Live TV Streaming Service with many of the same RSNs, DIRECTV STREAM.

Currently, DIRECTV STREAM costs $89.99/mo. for their Choice Plan, which includes RSNs, but that will be increasing to $99.99/mo. on January 23rd. If you do want Bally Sports RSNs, you could consider Bally Sports+, which is $19.99/month, after a 7-Day Free Trial.

With the change to the pricing, Fubo is making it clear that the service is only for sports fans, despite being without TNT and TBS.

Earlier this week, Fubo TV announced that it was ending its carriage deal with AMC Networks, after dropping A+E Networks in mid-2021. With fees, it is now $15-20 more expensive than YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, both of which have a wider range of entertainment channels from Turner, and AMC and A+E, respectively.

Given the focus on sports, it now seems now a matter of when, not if, they will have to add Turner channels to bring TNT, which carries NHL and NBA games, and TBS, which has MLB and March Madness, back to the service.