F1 TV Launches on CTV Devices: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV

Just in time for the upcoming Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil, streaming November 14, fans will be able to watch the final championship on their big screens. In late October, the F1 app was recently launched on Apple TV. F1 TV, the OTT subscription video platform is now available on other connected TV devices as well, like Amazon Fire TV and Google TV set-top-boxes. The app was already available on Roku devices in key territories.

F1 TV offers a $9.99/month premium “Pro” tier and a $2.99/month “Access” normal tier. F1 TV is available in 118 territories (Brazil, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, etc.), and F1 TV Pro offers live streaming in 85 territories and in six languages. F1 TV Access is available in 33 territories and provides on-demand video as well as live timing.

Users can enjoy Formula 1 with exclusive features like 20 onboard cameras, live team radios, a pit lane channel, live timing, exclusive pre-race shows, an archive of all F1 Grands Prix dating back to 1970, and a large collection of exclusive documentaries. There are 2000+ hours of footage that fans can watch.

Tune in to these upcoming races on F1 TV:

Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil (Round 19) - Nov. 12-14

Ooredoo Grand Prix in Qatar (Round 20) - Nov. 19-21

STC Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia (Round 21) - Dec. 3-5

Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in United Arab Emirates (Round 22) - Dec. 10-12

Shifting to a CTV-Centered World

More and more services have begun to launch on connected TV devices in order to gain more viewers. According to a Magnite study, 55 million American households only watch CTV, leaving linear television in the dust.

DistroTV, a free, ad-supported streaming television service, went with a similar strategy last October after they realized that “DistroTV viewership is on average occurring at a 15-times higher engagement rate on large screen devices versus mobile devices.”

Since its revamp in 2019, this new launch of F1 TV on Amazon Fire TV and Google TV devices, especially during the Formula 1 season, might be the smartest move for the service to further gain an engaged audience.