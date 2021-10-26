F1 TV Quietly Released Its App on Apple TV

The F1 app recently found its way onto Apple TV’s platform without much fanfare, even though the F1 season is nearing a thrilling endgame.

Apple TV users can now access the remaining Formula 1 season, as well as F2 and F3 races, through F1 TV.

F1 TV offers a $9.99/month premium “Pro” tier and a $2.99/month “Access” normal tier. The Pro tier offers live streams for every track session for all GPs, access to all driver onboard cameras & team radios, and live streams for F1, F2, F3, and Porsche Supercup. You can also access F1 TV’s on-demand catalog, which includes full race replays and highlights, access to all F1 onboard cameras, all F1, F2, F3, and Porsche Supercup replays, and F1’s historic race archive.

F1 TV Pro is one of the most cost-efficient ways to watch live coverage of every 2021 F1 race in HD, as most cases will require you to sign up for a live TV streaming service. Currently, the ESPN family of networks owns the broadcasting rights to F1 and will air races on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC. Here are all the services that currently offer ESPN’s family of networks, should you choose to go this route instead:

The company has further plans to bring the service to Android TV and Amazon Fire TV later this year. The next F1 race will air on November 5-7 from Mexico.

Interestingly, Netflix said F1 was one of the few sports the company had on its radar. CEO Reed Hastings admitted it was a sport it considered scooping up because Netflix would be able to control broadcasts of all events. “A few years ago, the rights to Formula 1 were sold. At that time we were not among the bidders, today we would think about it,” Hastings said.