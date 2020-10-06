Facebook’s Portal TV Adds Netflix to Line Up of Streaming Services

Facebook announced that beginning today, Portal TV—their a set top device that allows for streaming as well as smart video-calling—will now support Netflix. The new addition is made in anticipation of an unconventional holiday season and a need to keep people connected nonetheless. The service will be available on Portal in all countries where the device is sold.

Netflix joins Amazon Prime Video, Sling TV, and Showtime, which have already been available on Portal TV.

Facebook also announced the launch of a new remote that features one-touch buttons for Prime Video, Facebook Watch and Netflix so it’s easy to open your favorite entertainment apps. The remote begins shipping with Portal TV today from portal.facebook.com and will be in stores in the coming weeks.

Facebook launched Portal TV in September 2019. In addition to Prime Video, Sling TV and Showtime, Portal TV also gives users access to CBS All Access, Starz, Pluto TV, and Red Bull TV. It also allows you to listen to music from Spotify, Pandora, and iHeartRadio.

Rumors about the device had been circulating since July. At the time, the device was code named Catalina and reports were saying the social media network had approached Netflix, Disney, Hulu, HBO and Amazon about putting their streaming services on a new Facebook device for making video calls from televisions.