Family-Oriented Live TV Streamer Frndly TV Rolls Out New Features, Including More On-Demand Options

Frndly TV is living up to its name this week by becoming even more user-friendly. The live TV streaming platform which offers exclusively family-friendly channel packages is launching some new features that will hopefully make it much easier for users to create a customized viewing experience.

According to NextTV, Frndly is revamping its “My Recordings” section; now dubbed “My Stuff,” the section will still be the primary repository for recorded content. It will also house user “Favorites,” a new feature that allows subscribers to single out their most-beloved titles and access them all in one place. Favorited shows also appear automatically in the user’s personalized queue. This allows Frndly customers to more easily tailor their recordings library to suit their tastes.

Frndly TV is also rolling out a “TV Series Pages” section. Much like on a subscription streaming service, these pages will display select TV series in their entirety, no matter which channel they originally aired on or when. This will allow users to access more of their favorite content on-demand, for the maximum in binge-ability.

“Our customers are very engaged with Frndly TV, averaging approximately 18 hours per week on the platform,” Frndly VP Joey Monjure said. “Since these new additions are among features most requested by our customers, we believe we can grow customer engagement and satisfaction with these new options. We’re pleased we can add these three elements and look forward to bringing our customers even more requested functionality in the future.”

The new updates come on the heels of Frndly’s latest quarterly earnings report, and things are looking pretty rosy for the service. Total viewership was up 82% in the first quarter of 2023, and that viewership per subscriber climbed at a rate of 50%. Weekly active users increased by 30%, suggesting that both new and existing users were more frequently turning to Frndly for their TV needs.

Viewing time might increase even more for the service in the near future, thanks to its rollout on VIZIO smart TVs in late April. That expanded reach, plus the new features added in its most recent updates, could mean Frndly TV sees sustained growth in the months to come.