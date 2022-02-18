FCC to Prevent Landlords from Forcing ISPs on Tenants

In a move that will likely excite many people forced to pay high prices for substandard streaming and internet service, this week the FCC unanimously approved a new rule that would ban the decades-old practice of landlords requiring residents to use a specific internet service provider.

These types of arrangements have been common, especially in apartment buildings, for years and revolve around revenue-sharing agreements between telecom companies and landlords.

In many cases, tenants have no choice as to what ISP they are able to use and are forced to purchase services through a company that is in business with the landlord, essentially robbing them of the opportunity to competitively shop services for better prices or quality. These types of behind-the-scenes deals between providers and landlords would no longer be permissible under the new rule, opening up options for users to better address their individual needs.

In addition, the FCC ruled that if there are marketing agreements between ISPs and landlords, in which one provider is favored or promoted to residents, those must be disclosed to tenants. The governmental agency also ruled that service providers cannot sell their wiring to landlords during construction and then lease it back from them after the fact as a way to ensure that their service is required or favored once tenants begin moving in.

As revelatory as this decision may sound to the millions of Americans who have been forced into subscribing to a singular ISP option over the years, this move was actually made to close up loopholes from a 2008 FCC ruling that was intended to ban the practice more than a decade ago.

FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said, “One-third of this country live in multi-tenant buildings where there often is only one choice for a broadband provider, and no ability to shop for a better deal … The rules we adopt today will crack down on practices that prevent competition and effectively block a consumer’s ability to get lower prices or higher quality services.”

While the FCC ruling will theoretically open up opportunities for consumers to search for other options, in practice, customers will still be limited by the options physically available to them. Because of the longstanding history of these types of deals, it is not uncommon for areas as small as individual buildings to as large as entire towns and cities to be exclusively wired for one individual provider. However, with competition opening up, this could have a whole host of benefits for consumers across the country.