‘Field of Dreams’ to Become Peacock Original Series Based on 1989 Motion Picture

Peacock has placed a straight-to-series order for a new TV show based on the Universal Pictures’ Academy Award®-nominated film Field of Dreams. The new series will reimagine the mixture of family, baseball, Iowa, and magic that makes the original 1989 movie so enduring and beloved.

The announcement comes just one week after Major League Baseball’s first Field of Dreams game, played at a specially-constructed 8,000-seat ballpark in a cornfield adjacent to the Dyersville, Ia., farm that was used as the movie set for the filming of the motion picture.

The Chicago White Sox defeated the New York Yankees, 9-8, last Thursday night in the first of what may become an annual affair for Major League Baseball. Before last week’s game, MLB Commissioner Rob Manifred said another pro baseball game would be played on the site in 2022. According to sources quoted by the Des Moines Register, if there is a return in 2022, the Chicago Cubs would play in the game.

The new Field of Dreams series will be executive produced by Michael Schur (The Good Place), Lawrence Gordon (Watchmen), David Miner (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and Morgan Sackett (The Good Place). Schur will also write the series.

“Through the years, ‘Field of Dreams’ has remained a fan favorite, maintaining its rightful position in the zeitgeist,” said Lisa Katz, President, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “It’s whimsical and grounded, a space where Mike Schur excels, and we’re looking forward to bringing a new version of this classic to Peacock.”

“’Field of Dreams’ is an iconic Universal Film title from venerable producers Lawrence and Charles Gordon, that we could only have entrusted to Mike Schur,” said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television. “His talent, his love for baseball and his reverence for its themes make him the perfect choice to revisit this beloved film that evokes nostalgia and visceral emotion in so many of its fans.”

This is the latest collaboration between NBCUniversal’s television and film studios, with the most recent being a series adaptation of Universal Picture’s hit comedy Ted announced earlier this year. The live-action series, from executive producer Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy, The Orville) is also set for Peacock.