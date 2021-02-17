Amazon Fire Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV (3rd Gen) to Get Updated Fire TV UI in March 2021

In September, Amazon announced that they would be updating the interface on all Fire TV devices, starting with all-new Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite. Those two devices began receiving the December.

Amazon has now confirmed to Protocol that Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube (1st and 2nd Gen) and Fire TV (3rd Gen, Pendant) would be getting the update next month, in March 2021. The company plans to roll it out to Fire TV OS and older devices in the coming months.

The update is the Fire TV’s most significant interface update to date and offers a more intuitive, simple, and customized experience. The Main Menu is at the center of your screen and makes it easy to find what you’re looking for. You can now jump into your favorite streaming service directly, or scroll over supported apps to quickly peek at what’s inside and begin playback.

It also makes it easier than ever to discover great movies, TV shows, and more, with browsing capabilities that allow for broad and specific searches based on genre (e.g. comedies, action), helpful categories (e.g. free, sports, Live TV), and more.

With user profiles, Fire TV now delivers a personalized experience for up to six members of a household, providing individual content recommendations, viewing history, watch lists, preferred settings, and more. Changing user profiles is simple by saying, “Alexa, switch to my profile.” After initial setup, Alexa will automatically recognize the voice and switch to your profile.

Protocol reports that since the initial release, Amazon has been tweaking the UI, including better “dynamic row ordering” and “personalization” to better present content to the user. They have also been working on a new integration for streaming services that connect your Fire TV profile with that of a streaming service – skipping over that screen when you log-in.