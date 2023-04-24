Fire TV Launches New ‘Citadel’ Content Hub to Promote Prime Video Spy Series Starring Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra

Have you been on the edge of your seat waiting for Prime Video’s new spy-thriller series “Citadel” to arrive? Thankfully your anxiety is nearly over, as the series is set to premiere on Friday, April 28 for all Prime Video subscribers.

To make sure viewers are as prepared as possible for this high-octane show, Amazon has created a dedicated content hub for “Citadel” on Amazon Fire TV devices. The new “Secret Agent Headquarters” will offer exclusive clips, cast interviews and other behind-the-scenes bonus content. That’s not all you’ll find there, however; the hub will also show Fire TV owners where they can watch the top spy and thriller titles available today, including “Rabbit Hole” on Paramount+ and “FBI: International” on Pluto TV. Users need only say “Alexa, go to headquarters” on their Fire TV voice remotes to be taken to the Secret Agent Headquarters.

The series starts with Citadel, an independent global spy agency, destroyed by a new syndicate, Manticore. With their memories wiped, two elite agents Mason Kane (played by Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) barely escape with their lives. Eight years later, the agents must reunite, and with the help of their former colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Once they’re back in the game, will the agents find out who double-crossed them or fall victim to a web of deceit?

Citadel April 27, 2023

Amazon frequently makes exclusive content from its prestige series available to users of its Fire TV hardware. Last year, for example, the company released new clips and behind-the-scenes content from “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” on Fire TV devices each day after a new episode had dropped. As an equipment manufacturer as well as a media producer, Amazon is well-positioned to give its content some extra promotion in this fashion.

If you’re leery of watching a show like “Citadel” on Prime Video because big action series tend to drown out the dialogue of their characters in gaudy explosions, you can put those fears to rest. Last week, Prime Video unveiled a new feature called “Dialogue Boost,” which allows users to enhance the volume of a show or movie’s dialogue in comparison to its music and sound effects.

Fire TV users might see more dedicated content hubs like the Secret Agent Headquarters in the future if Amazon’s franchising plans take off. The company is currently working to develop new shows and movies based on several different well-known intellectual properties it owns, including “Legally Blonde,” “RoboCop” and “Stargate.” Many of the titles in development will head to Prime Video, so it shouldn’t surprise Fire TV customers to see this promotional tool used more often in the future.