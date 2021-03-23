Fire TV Stick with Alexa Remote Released in Australia, Brazil, and Mexico; Coming to U.S. in April

It looks like Australia, Mexico, and Brazil will have the chance to use the previously-reported “Alexa Voice” remote for their Amazon Fire TV Stick and Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K — and American versions will soon follow.

The “new” hardware coming to these markets are the third generation Fire TV Stick and first generation Fire TV Stick 4K that released elsewhere in 2020 and 2018, respectively. When the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K originally released, these three markets only received the Fire TV Stick Lite. The 4K model would be among the first of its kind in all three regions. Along with streaming 4K video, it also supports 1080p video at 60fps, HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio.

The packaging apparently features the updated Amazon Fire TV interface, so they should come with the latest UI already uploaded. The update should then come to the remaining Amazon Fire devices soon after.

Last month, The Streamable reported a potential leaked Amazon Fire TV Stick that featured a blue Alexa Voice button (instead of black) and Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Amazon Music quick launch buttons — a first for the company. We also speculated that this would be an Oceanic release, as the outlets featured on the leaked box were of Australian and British stations rather than traditional American broadcast powerhouses. When asked to comment on the leaked box, Amazon told The Streamable, “we don’t comment on rumors or speculation.” Guess where there’s smoke, there’s…Fire?

American viewers will have access to the new remote and updated Amazon Fire TV Sticks starting in April. Currently, the remote by itself retails for $29.99 and releases on April 14, while a bundle including a third generation Fire TV Stick retails for $39.99 and releases on April 28.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick and Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K are now available in Australia, Brazil, and Mexico through Amazon.com.