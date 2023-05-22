First Ever Edition of The Soccer Tournament to Stream on Peacock in June, Featuring U.S. Mens and Women’s National Team Players, More

Get ready for a new brand of soccer coming to NBC and Peacock this summer. Following nine years of thrilling finishes and revolutionary progress in the world of basketball, TBT Enterprises is set to launch The Soccer Tournament (TST) this summer. The seven-on-seven, winner-take-all event will feature 32 teams competing in 27 matches with one team taking home $1 million. The rest of the field leaves with nothing.

This one-of-a-kind event will take place from Thursday, June 1 through Sunday, June 4 on CNBC, NBC, and Peacock. As the home of the English Premier League in the United States, NBC Sports is a perfect partner for TST’s inaugural season. The Basketball Tournament has been a staple of ESPN’s summer programming for years, and if the soccer edition can recreate that excitement, this could be another boon for the rapidly growing streamer.

All matches will be broadcast on Peacock, with the championship contest also being broadcast on CNBC on June 4 with an encore airing the following Saturday, June 10 on NBC.

“On June 4th, two teams will face off in our championship game for a million dollars. The second place team will get nothing,” TST founder and CEO Jon Mugar said. “We are excited to showcase the drama of that moment and 26 additional high-stakes matches through this partnership with NBC Sports, home of the Premier League in the United States.”

While the format of the tournament will be familiar to soccer fans, mimicking the World Cup’s group stage setup, all of the matches will be 7v7, meaning that there is more room for exciting offense. The teams will feature some familiar names to American soccer fans as well as teams coming from some of the best European clubs. Former Team USA men’s captain Clint Dempsey will lead Team Dempsey while Mia Hamm will coach a team of former USWNT players on a squad organized by Heather O’Reilly.

Also taking to the pitch will be teams representing Borussia Dortmund, West Ham, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Wrexham, Como 1907, Israeli club Hapoel Tel Aviv, MLS club Charlotte FC, and Liga MX’s Club Necaxa. Also playing in the tournament will be legendary Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas. He will play for Como 1907. Former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco will lace ‘em up for Nati SC, while social media influencer and former MLS Academy product Noah Beck will play for Borussia Dortmund. In total, the TST field will include 23 former U.S. national team players from either the men’s or women’s squads.

“We’re excited to partner with The Soccer Tournament to present 27 matches of the inaugural, high-stakes competition and continue to add compelling content to Peacock’s robust soccer portfolio,” NBC Sports’ programming senior director Nick Casanova said.

What Is the 2023 The Soccer Tournament Broadcast Schedule?

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Thursday, June 1 9 a.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. Hoosiers Army (Indiana Alumni) Peacock 10:30 a.m. West Ham United vs. Far East United Peacock 12 noon US Women vs. Say Word FC Peacock 1:30 p.m. Wrexham Red Dragons vs. Como 1907 Peacock 5 p.m. Wolverhampton vs. Blade & Grass Peacock 6:30 p.m. Club Necaxa vs. Hapoel Tel Aviv Peacock 8 p.m. Wrexham Red Dragons vs. US Women Peacock 9:30 p.m. Team Dempsey vs. Sneaky Fox Peacock Friday, June 2 9 a.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. Kingdom FC Peacock 10:30 a.m. West Ham United vs. Culture by Mo Ali FC Peacock 12 noon Wrexham Red Dragons vs. Say Word FC Peacock 1:30 p.m. Team Dempsey vs. Zala FFF Peacock 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Knockout Rounds (8 games) Peacock 12 non to 4:45 p.m. Quarterfinals Peacock Saturday, June 3 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Semifinals (2 games) Peacock Sunday, June 4 3 p.m. $1M Championship Game CNBC, Peacock

In addition to The Soccer Tournament, Peacock has been making waves in terms of sports broadcasting lately with last week’s announcement that this season, it would become the first streaming service to have an exclusive NFL playoff game. That came on the heels of the news that every event of every sport from the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics would be broadcast on the platform next year as well.

When combined with the Premier League, the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Spanish, “Sunday Night Football,” the new Big Ten football package, Notre Dame football, NASCAR, IndyCar, and more, Peacock is quickly becoming a player in the world of streaming sports.