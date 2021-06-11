First Five Seasons of ‘The Office’ Now Available to Stream on Peacock For Free

Hey Office fans - run, don’t walk - to Peacock right now, and you can catch the first five seasons of the show - for free. While the series has been available to stream on Peacock since it left Netflix last year, all but the first season remained available only for those paying for Peacock’s premium tier.

In March, for the show’s birthday, all of the episodes were made available to stream for free for one week.

The first five seasons of The Office are available to stream for free as of Friday morning. You will need to sign up for a Peacock account, but the process is quick and easy and only requires an email address and password. You don’t even need to enter your credit card information to access the free tier of Peacock.

The feather icon on seasons six through nine shows that you will need a subscription to Peacock Premium to watch them. If you would like to access the remaining four seasons, you will need to sign up for a Peacock subscription at $4.99 (ad-supported) or $9.99 (ad-free) per month.

Peacock also offers a free 7-day trial, so you can binge-watch as many episodes as possible before that week is up. Since each episode is about 20 minutes long, you might be able to see them all before the trial period is over.

The Office March 24, 2005 The everyday lives of office employees in the Scranton, Pennsylvania branch of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company.

At this point, the company has not revealed whether the entire series will become available to stream for free in the future. For now, though, fans can enjoy many of their favorite episodes without having to pay for a subscription. Peacock is available on Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Android TV, Xbox, VIZIO Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, and LG Smart TV.