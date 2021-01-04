 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
discovery+

First Impressions: Here’s What People Are Saying About discovery+ So Far

Stephanie Sengwe

Discovery Inc. welcomed the new year with the launch of a new streaming service, discovery+. The much anticipated streaming service launched with two tiers—a $4.99 ad-supported tier, as well as a $6.99 ad-free tier. The service houses 55,000 episodes of TV across 2,500 series with content from HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, OWN, Animal Planet, Discovery and Magnolia Network. The service also includes content from BBC, A&E, History, Lifetime, The Dodo, and Popsugar.

In the U.S., the service will be premiering with content from Magnolia Network, the upcoming channel from Chip and Joanna Gaines. You will get a first look of “Magnolia Table” with Joanna Gaines, which brings you into her kitchen. They will also bring you behind-the-scenes of the upcoming channel with “Road to Launch.”

With discovery+ being the latest offering in a pool streaming services, viewers are expressing mixed feelings about the new offering on social media. For one, the launch comes almost a year into the pandemic, and for a lot people, it’s yet another bill they’d have to pay for. However for others, its an opportunity to watch all their favorite content in one place for a small price. See some of the first impressions below.