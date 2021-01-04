First Impressions: Here’s What People Are Saying About discovery+ So Far

Discovery Inc. welcomed the new year with the launch of a new streaming service, discovery+. The much anticipated streaming service launched with two tiers—a $4.99 ad-supported tier, as well as a $6.99 ad-free tier. The service houses 55,000 episodes of TV across 2,500 series with content from HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, OWN, Animal Planet, Discovery and Magnolia Network. The service also includes content from BBC, A&E, History, Lifetime, The Dodo, and Popsugar.

In the U.S., the service will be premiering with content from Magnolia Network, the upcoming channel from Chip and Joanna Gaines. You will get a first look of “Magnolia Table” with Joanna Gaines, which brings you into her kitchen. They will also bring you behind-the-scenes of the upcoming channel with “Road to Launch.”

With discovery+ being the latest offering in a pool streaming services, viewers are expressing mixed feelings about the new offering on social media. For one, the launch comes almost a year into the pandemic, and for a lot people, it’s yet another bill they’d have to pay for. However for others, its an opportunity to watch all their favorite content in one place for a small price. See some of the first impressions below.

Dear @Discovery: it’s a miracle we still have a roof over our head and can afford cable after this year. Plz don’t withhold the good shit to extort an additional $5/mo. Enough- read the room ppl! #discoveryplus #readtheroom #discovery #90dayfiance — Jessica Speer (@Yesss_Ms_Jess) January 4, 2021

#90DayFiance Sorry I can’t afford your BS 😡 complete crap that we now have to pay for a show that WE THE FANS made popular all these years. It’s a kick in the face and dirty. It’s a big fat no. #DiscoveryPlus pic.twitter.com/5V7pKf4h4Z — Sherry Ells (@SherryElls) January 4, 2021

#discoveryplus Is every thing I want in my stream service I get #AncientAliens & #How The Universe Works and OWN series paranormal stuff all for $6.99 without ads. pic.twitter.com/phc4SGUklm — sleepyhollowfan (@foxsleepyhollow) January 4, 2021

#discoveryplus is unnecessary. There’s already enough streaming services, and cable. #Netflix is gonna be barren soon too. — TOHFan64 (@TohFan64) January 4, 2021

Well, bummer. Lack of live tv is a dealbreaker for me, #DiscoveryPlus - super disappointing. — Valerie Garcia (@valeriegarcia1) January 4, 2021

I also watched a #DiscoveryPlus mini trial yesterday and wow it has some good shows. May consider purchasing it in a few months. — Brissa Ytuarte🧢 , MS, MBA (@labrissadelmar) January 4, 2021

i wanna download #DiscoveryPlus but i literally pay for way too many streaming services — Hail Prince Rico Suave!!! (@wavesofzen) January 4, 2021