First Impressions of Max: Content Discovery is Easier, But Where Are the Kids Shows?

Warner Bros. Discovery’s new streaming platform Max has officially been on the market for a little more than 24 hours now, which means it’s time to give the service some initial feedback. WBD has been almost giddy to launch Max, which the company expects will help it retain more customers and ultimately bring in more money.

Does Max Make Content Discovery Easier?

Yes and no, but mostly yes. One of the easiest ways for a streaming platform to reduce churn is to make it easier for a user to find something they want to watch next. One of the new ways Max does this is with its dedicated “Brands” row, which has content tiles from the biggest brands it owns.

That allows users to quickly navigate to shows from HBO, Max Originals, or content from WBD cable channels like HGTV or Magnolia Network. It even offers dedicated titles for franchises like DC and “Harry Potter,” so users can find something related to their favorite content quickly.

The service also does a good job of showing users new titles that were previously only available on discovery+ as soon as they enter the site or app. It integrates these shows and movies in a visual layout that is extremely similar to the one offered by HBO Max, so former users of that service will get a taste of the new content available to them right away.

What About Kids Content?

This is one area where Max did not fully live up to its pre-launch goals, at least in The Streamable’s opinion. WBD executives stressed before Max’s rollout that they wanted the service to be a place where adults and kids could go to watch content. That’s one of the reasons the service decided to drop the “HBO” from its name, as that brand is most associated with prestige TV shows filled with content and language that most parents find objectionable for their kids.

Despite that pledge, one user test found that the first row of content tiles designed for kids and families was 20 rows down from the top of the Max homepage. Worse than that, other user tests found that the service was embedding content definitely not suitable for younger viewers, such as recordings of concerts from rap star Eminem,included in their “Kids and Family” content section.

It’s early days, and some of this can be chalked up to algorithms that need a little tweaking. But considering how much kids content helps reduce churn, and considering how focused WBD was on improving its family-friendly offerings on Max before launching the service, it’s an area that will probably get immediate attention from the company.

Is it Really Wise to Ditch the HBO Brand?

Removing three letters from a service’s title might not seem like that big of a deal on its face, but HBO is a brand that has been built over decades. Customers strongly associate it with premium content, and considering how long HBO has had a great reputation with its audience, it feels like a risky proposition to simply drop it from the title of Max.

Some HBO executives have agreed, which is likely why users can still find a dedicated HBO lens on the top row of the Max homepage or app. That takes customers directly to the HBO content they’ve always loved, but WBD is taking a leap by assuming that users will know Max is the place to find HBO shows from now on.