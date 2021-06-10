First Watch The Netflix Shows, Then Go Buy The Netflix Stuff

After streaming the shows, you can buy the merchandise — at least that’s what Netflix is banking on. The streamer has opened an online shop banking on the hopes that viewers will want to purchase everything from a “Lupin“-themed side table to t-shirts and hoodies based around characters from “Eden,” to jewelry and sculptures from “Yasuke.”

According to a New York Times article, Netflix has opened the Shopify-based boutique and is only starting with products from a few of its shows, to begin with.

Josh Simon, who runs the Netflix Consumer Products division has had his eye on the success of other licensed retail properties — like Disney.

As the online boutique launches, it will include products from “Lupin”, the hit French series returning for its second stretch of episodes this week after landing big attention when it first launched in January.

The Times article says that in addition to the expected baseball caps, t-shirts, hoodies, and sweaters, “Lupin”-themed merchandise will include $60 throw pillows and a $150 side table — all of it designed and produced in collaboration with the Louvre museum in Paris.

Sign Up netflix.com Netflix Netflix is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV Shows, and Netflix Originals like Stranger Things, Mindhunter, Queer Eye, and Russian Doll. They are constantly adding new shows and movies — and have even begun creating original films like The Irishman (Robert De Niro, Al Pacino) and Dolemite is My Name (Eddie Murphy). … Netflix offers three plans — on 1 device in SD with their “Basic” ($8.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with their “Standard” ($13.99) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on their “Premium” ($17.99) plan. Netflix spends more money on content than any other streaming service meaning that you get more value for the monthly fee. Sign Up $8.99+ / month netflix.com

Products tied to two popular Netflix anime series, “Eden” and “Yasuke,” will be included in the store’s opening collection. A clock based on one “Yasuke” character, created in collaboration with artist and designer Nathalie Nguyen, is tagged at $135. Some of the clothing tied to “Yasuke” is part of a collaboration with noted streetwear line Hypland and its founder Jordan Bentley.

Merchandise from other Netflix shows will be featured in the months to come.

While some digital storefronts start with eyes on a brick-and-mortar presence, at this point, Netflix has no designs on such a move, according to the Times article.

The Netflix store is already online at netflix.shop.