FITE+ to Become Global Home of Insane Championship Wrestling with Pay-Per-Views, Weekly Shows, Library Content

Watching hardcore wrestling just got a whole lot easier for those with combat sports streaming service FITE+. The streamer’s parent company FITE has announced that Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) will now be available exclusively on FITE+, adding to its growing premium pro-wrestling and combat sports content offerings.

ICW was founded in Glasgow, Scotland in 2006, and has presented wrestling throughout the United Kingdom ever since. ICW has been named U.K. promotion of the year multiple times by “Fighting Spirit Magazine,” with notable talent including ICW World Heavyweight Champion Leyton Buzzard, Molly Spartan, former NXT U.K. star Kenny Williams, and new ICW Women’s Champion Rhio.

This new exclusive deal of the ICW on FITE+ will include a weekly show airing on Fridays at 3 p.m. ET as well as monthly drops of previous catalog content which totals more than 1,000 hours. FITE will also offer four ICW pay-per-view tentpole events each year as well.

“What ICW has done is incredibly impressive,” FITE COO Michael Weber said. “The production quality, the talent, the storylines are all top notch and they’ve created a really distinctive place in pro-wrestling that the UK knows and loves. It’s ready to get its due in the States.”

This partnership will allow ICW’s distinctive content to reach a much broader audience internationally, including in the United States. FITE+ subscriptions are $7.99 per month and $69.99 yearly. Wrestling and professional fighting fans interested in testing the waters can enjoy a seven-day free trial of the service before committing to a paid subscription. In addition to gaining access to all the ICW exclusive content, FITE+ subscribers can enjoy a wide selection of fighting events from pro wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and more.

With a subscription, you also have on-demand access to PPV events from more than 140 promotions 30 days after they air. These include events from organizations like Top Rank, BKFC, Unified MMA, UCMMA, CZW, FSW, BKB, Star Boxing, Celebrity Championship Boxing, Shamrock, Diamondback, AFL, SFL, and many more.

In addition to live premium events, FITE+ also offers subscribers unlimited access to the entire FITE+ on-demand library, which has more than 4,000 hours of content from over than 100 organizations throughout the world. You can stream FITE through its iOS and Android mobile apps, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.