FITE’s FAST Channel Will Roll Out On Numerous Platforms, Local Now, RadTV, Roku Channel, Sports.TV, and More

Throughout the month of March, FITE 24/7 is expanding its sports and entertainment content on linear OTT and cable outlets, through a partnership with Dooya Media Group. The Free Ad-Supported TV channel will use Dooya’s FASTCast to rollout on numerous platforms, including on FITE’s apps as well as 40+ OTT providers and leading AVOD OTT scheduled streaming channel platforms.

FITE 24/7 will be on Roku Channel, Samsung, Tubi TV, Pluto TV, Redbox, PLEX, Vix, Univision’s PrendeTV, XUMO, LG, LG Marketplace, Local Now, RadTV, RAD!, Sports.TV, Viva Live TV, Select TV, Zingo, Giniko USA, Glewed, KlowdTV, and numerous SVOD players.

In addition to over 200 hours of sports and entertainment content from FITE’s library, programming will include live content such as press conferences, marquee events, weigh-ins, and preliminary matches associated with some of the most-watched PPV events in the world, including Triller Fight Club and Triad Combat.

FITE 24/7 will also offer documentaries and feature films from the massive library of Dooya partner 360 Sports’. Combat sports instructional videos will even be included from Channel Fight Masterclass — a streaming platform with 1.6 million followers.

“We have the greatest fans in the world,” said Louis Lewow, FITE’s Vice President of Distribution. “This new channel with Dooya is our way of bringing more people into the FITE family by showing them what we have to offer – and at the same time showing our content is monetizable in linear formats and creating an even bigger audience for the amazing content our partner promoters and athletes produce every week.”

“FITE’s content is timely and thrilling, and it carries with it a ferociously engaged fan base,” said Dooya CEO John T. Wells. “These elements are a winning combination in OTT, where we can be nimble in programming and advertising, responding quickly to trends in viewers’ interest and in the marketplace overall. We’re extremely excited to jump in the ring with FITE.”

About FITE

FITE has over six million registered users and is available worldwide through its iOS and Android mobile apps, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Huawei apps.

In addition, FITE supports Samsung, LG, Cox Contour, Vizio SmartCast, Virgin Media, Shaw Communications’ Blue Curve IPTV, Foxed, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX, ZEASN, Netrange, Vidaa/Hisense, VEWD, Netgem TV, Comcast’s Xfinity 1 and Xfinity Flex as well as 7,000 models of Smart TVs.