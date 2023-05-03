Following the Release of the Trailer, When Will ‘Dune: Part Two’ Stream on HBO Max?

It’s time to head back to the sands of Arrakis. The trailer for “Dune: Part Two” was released on Wednesday, six months before the film is set to premiere in theaters on Nov. 3. While the first film was available to stream on HBO Max on the same day that it was released in theaters, the sequel may have fans waiting a little while before they’re able to stream it at home.

7-Day Free Trial $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

“Dune: Part Two” is the sequel to the acclaimed 2021 film Dune, which is based on the 1965 Frank Herbert novel of the same name. The Dune series tells the story of a group of futuristic travelers as they try to navigate an inhospitable desert planet in order to farm its unique and valuable resources, Melange. “Dune: Part Two” will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides (played by Timothée Chalamet) as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the individuals who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Watch the “Dune: Part Two” Trailer:

Since “Dune: Part Two” is a Warner Bros. Pictures film, it will eventually arrive on the film’s corporate sibling streaming service Max. As Warner Bros. Discovery has been emphasizing theatrical releases, it is becoming more and more difficult to determine exactly when movies will be available to stream. While some studios choose to wait the minimum of 45 days — like Universal movies to Peacock and Paramount pictures to Paramount+ — WBD has been moving in the opposite direction.

If the company did wait just 45 days, that would make ‘Dune: Part Two” available to stream beginning on Dec. 18, just in time for peak holiday viewing. However, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which was released on Feb. 10, is still not available to stream on HBO Max, meaning that the cinema-to-streaming window for that sequel currently sits at 82 days. WBD is bridging the gap by keeping its films in theaters longer, but also by making them available for rent or purchase on platforms like Prime Video more quickly and for longer periods of time than it previously had; often arriving on transaction video-on-demand (TVOD) platforms after about 35 days.

However, how well the film does at the box office and TVOD will likely determine how long it takes to arrive on streaming. For example, The Streamable originally predicted that, based on lukewarm reviews and box office predictions, “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” would come to HBO Max in 70 days, putting it on the service on Friday, May 26. That prediction proved to be more or less accurate, as it will premiere on streaming on Tuesday, May 23 when WBD switches HBO Max over to Max.

Given the critical and audience popularity of the first “Dune” film, and the anticipation for the follow-up, we are predicting that the movie will take at least 90 days to land on Max, putting it on the service on or around Friday, February 2, 2024.