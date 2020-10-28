Former Britbox Chief Now Leading Amazon Prime Video Channels

Souyma Sriraman, the former CEO of Britbox, will now be in charged of Amazon Prime Video Channels reports Deadline. The service allows streamers to add third-party streaming services to their Amazon account like Showtime, HBO, and her former company, Britbox.

In 2018, BMO Capital Markets estimated that Amazon Prime Video Channels would gross $1.7 billion in revenue for the retail giant and estimated to reach $3.6 billion by 2020.

It has been reported that Amazon keeps 30% of that, meaning they would net more than $1 billion from their streaming partners. Some of those include services include HBO, Showtime, CBS All Access,Hallmark Movies Now, Britbox, Curiosity Stream, and Sundance Now.

While they were the first to enter the market, they now fact competition from Apple and Roku in the battle to manage your premium content subscriptions. In January 2019, Roku launched premium subscriptions on their platform, while Apple launched Apple TV Channels in March. Just yesterday, T-Mobile announced TVision Channels which allow you to combine your premium subscriptions on your T-Mobile bill.

Under Sriraman, Britbox reached 1.5 million subscribers, while going head-to-head with AMC-owned Acorn TV.