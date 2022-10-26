Four of the Best Streaming Deals Worth Getting in October 2022

While September could have been named “Streaming Deal Month,” there are still some great offers that are available in October 2022. But, with time running out on the month, here are the best streaming deals still alive in October 2022.

If you want to binge “The Game of Thrones” prequel, “House of The Dragon,” you’re in for some big savings on HBO Max. Through Oct. 30, you can get HBO Max with Ads for just $5.83 per month, when pre-paid annually (normally $9.99) or HBO Max Ad-Free for $8.75 per month, when pre-paid annually (normally $14.99).

How to Get 40% Off HBO Max

Click Here to activate the offer

Click “Sign Up Now.”

Create Your Account.

Select Either Plan.

Add Your Payment Information.

Click “Start Subscription.”

Get The Deal $5.83/month | normally $14.99+ hbomax.com Get HBO Max for as Low as $5.83 per Month for a Year

Want to stream the latest NBC and Bravo shows, “The Office,” “Sunday Night Football,” Premier League soccer, Notre Dame football, or every WWE pay-per-view? You can get (buy-link: peacock text: 60% Off Peacock Premium for a limited time.

Normally $4.99 per month, or $49.99 annually, throughout the month of September, you can get Peacock Premium for $19.99 for an entire year ($1.67 per month when pre-paid annually). The service will also be streaming the entire World Cup (in Spanish) for Peacock Premium subs.

How to Get 60% Off Peacock Premium

Click here to subscribe to Peacock Premium.

Click “Get Offer” to select Peacock Premium.

Select Monthly Plan, or Switch “Annual Plans”

Enter payment details and click “Pay Now.”

Get The Deal $19.99 | normally $49.99 peacocktv.com Get 60% OFF Peacock Premium Annual Plan

For a limited time, you can get 50% off of Sling TV. The Sling Orange plan — at just $17.50 for your first month — this the cheapest way to stream the NFL and college football games.

If you want to bundle the two Sling options, you can get Sling Orange and Blue for 50% off, meaning that the plan which normally costs $50 per month will be just $25. The deal also covers all of their Extra Packs, so if you want NFL RedZone, you can add it for just $5.50 for your first month.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Not every streaming service offers a free trial, but Hulu still gives you a full 30 days to give it a whirl. That should be more than enough time to see if the service is worth adding to your lineup. You’ll have a full month to binge that series that you’ve heard about or to delve deep into the library to see if Hulu’s wide range of content appeals to you. Check out the latest seasons of “The Handmaid’s Tale” or “Only Murders in the Building.”

How to Get a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu