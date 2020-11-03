Fox Announces Tubi Reached 220 Million Total Hours Viewed in September Alone

It look likes Tubi is continuing on its upward trajectory as Fox Corp. reported that “since acquisition, Tubi has averaged approximately 100 percent increase year-over-year, in total view time.” While they did not give an update on monthly active users, during their Q1 2021 earnings call this morning, the company revealed that Tubi reached 220 million total hours viewed in September alone.

The service previously announced that their monthly active users broke the record in August, reaching 33 million, a 65 percent increase year-over-year. At the time, total viewing time was reported to have surpassed 200 million hours streamed each month since April.

The company has also saw usage grow internationally with viewing time increases in Canada (95%), Australia (242%), and 9x growth in Mexico (which launched in June).

In comparison, ViacomCBS announced that fellow competitor Pluto TV reached 26.5 million domestic monthly active users in Q2 2020. The streamer is projected to reach 30 million users by the end of the year. The company also revealed that Pluto reached 33 million global monthly active users.

In February the FOX Entertainment-owned, ad-supported service announced they reached 25 million monthly active users back in December, with 163 million hours watched.

Tubi also announced the launch of Tubi en Español—a Spanish-language destination within the Tubi app, on Roku devices in the U.S. Presented by Metro by T-Mobile, Tubi en Español offers more than 1,000 titles and more than 3,000 hours of content cost-free to viewers.

Titles include series such as “Biutiful,” “El Callejón De Los Milagros,” “El Violín,” “Ma Ma,” “Juana La Virgen,” “MasterChef Colombia,” and “MasterChef México,” dubbed versions of films like “La Fortaleza Prohibida” (“Brick Mansions”), “Oculus,” and telenovelas such as “Hermanitas Calle,” “La Promesa,” “Los Hombres También Lloran” and “La Bruja.”