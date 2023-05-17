Fox CEO Has No Interest in NBA Rights, Giving NBC Even More Leverage to Land Broadcast Deal

As great as the NBA playoffs have been, oftentimes, the most exciting drama for the league happens in the offseason. While this particular battle is still nearly a year away, it is one that will likely cause just as many headlines as the LeBron James and Steph Curry matchup that wrapped up last week in the Western Conference semifinals. The Association’s current media rights deals are set to expire following the 2024-25 season, but its exclusive negotiating window with current partners Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery begins on March 9, 2024.

During that 45-day window, the media companies will have the opportunity to convince the NBA to stick with the ESPN family of networks — including ABC — and TNT as the primary broadcast destinations for games moving forward. However, there have been numerous reports that there are other major players biding their time to get into business with the league.

While Amazon, Apple, and NBC have all reportedly been linked to the bidding, the door was seemingly slammed shut by another potential broadcast partner on Wednesday. While speaking at SVB MoffettNathanson’s Inaugural Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference, Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch indicated that his company had no interest in securing a portion of the NBA rights.

“I hate to disappoint [the league], but we are highly unlikely to bid on the NBA,” he said. “We look at our sports portfolio and try to balance it overall. And in doing so, I think it’s highly unlikely that we would bid on the NBA.”

Despite Murdoch’s hesitance to get into a bidding war over the basketball rights, he did illuminate an important factor that could be important in how the league approaches the upcoming negotiations. While streaming is undoubtedly where the future of the industry is heading — and where the most money is currently being spent — the prevalence of a broadcast network still has immense value for brands.

“Overall, why would sports leagues choose to partner with us as opposed to people with bigger balance sheets — maybe not [a] more healthy balance sheet — but bigger balance sheets?” Murdoch asked. “The answer to that is really reach, right? Broadcast is still the best place for sports; and frankly, if I were an NFL owner or an NBA owner or a team owner, I would want to be on broadcast TV.”

The appeal of broadcast is understandable. Despite the fact that fewer and fewer people are carrying traditional pay-TV subscriptions, broadcast still makes up a considerable percentage of TV viewing time, and when you factor in those watching via live TV streaming services, it increases even higher; not to the levels it was before the advent of the cord-cutting era, but still sizable nonetheless.

So, while the NBA’s deal with Disney does include games airing on ABC, primarily on holidays and weekends, it might be in the league’s long-term best interest to partner with another company that has its feet in both the broadcast and streaming world; that’s where Comcast comes in.

“NBA on NBC” was a staple of the sports broadcasting landscape for a dozen years from 1990-2002, and — as with most beloved IP — the network wants to reboot the franchise. According to a report in February, NBCUniversal is looking for a package that would include regular season games as well as playoff contests to air on NBC and could include regular season games on the company’s streaming service Peacock.

While Disney executives have been outspoken recently about looking to cut costs, there have been moves made at the worldwide leader in sports that indicate that ESPN might be looking to own even more of the NBA pie than it already does. If that’s the case, it would be unimaginable for the network to completely lose out on the NBA, so we can safely slot Disney in as a partner moving forward.

Therefore, if the Association wants to expand its reach by partnering with another easily accessible broadcast channel — that just so happens to own the fastest growing premium subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) streaming service — reteaming with NBC would make a lot of sense.

While CBS is one of the primary broadcast partners for the NFL, it does not have much investment in other professional sports, choosing instead to partner with college football and basketball conferences. Therefore, if the expansive availability of broadcast channels that Murdoch mentioned is of importance to the NBA, carving out a package for NBC would be the best fit alongside ESPN and ABC.

While the NFL doesn’t seem to be the least bit upset about it, Murdoch outlined his point by bringing up viewership statistics around the league’s move to make “Thursday Night Football” a Prime Video exclusive in 2022 following years of having simultaneous homes across broadcast, cable, and streaming.

“When we had ‘Thursday Night Football’ three years ago … we had it live on Fox … and we simulcast it with the NFL Network and with [Prime Video],” he said. “Those games that were simulcast, 95% of the viewing was on FOX, 5% were shared between Amazon and [the NFL Network].”

Given the viewership data from Prime Video’s first season as the exclusive broadcaster of “TNF,” this isn’t much of a surprise. It was reported following the regular season that the Thursday games saw an audience decrease of 41% over the previous season. Despite the dip, the NFL and its owners are likely comfortable with the decrease — presuming it picks up as more fans become accustomed to Prime Video having the rights — since Amazon paid $1 billion per year for its decade-long exclusive rights.

While Prime Video or Apple TV could come to the table with a relatively similarly sized offer, the NBA very well could be looking for a more strategic partner in this round of rights and might heed Murdoch’s advice.

“If I were a sports owner or a commissioner,” he said, “I’d want to make sure it’s on broadcast more than anything else.”