 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Tubi

Fox CEO Plans to Add Sports Content to Tubi

Jeff Kotuby

Tubi’s current sports offerings are slim, to say the least (unless, of course, movies like Most Vertical Primate 2 catch your eye). Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch wants to change that. During his company’s Q2 2021 earnings call on Wednesday, Murdoch discussed adding sports channels to the platform.

“There’s a sports category,” he said, “which we’ll be launching sports channels soon, including the NFL Channel and some other sports.”

We’ll likely see a similar group of offerings that are found on Pluto TV, including the MLB Channel, NFL Channel, Major League Soccer, PGA Tour, Pac-12 Insider, Impact Wrestling, and others. We likely won’t see a Bellator MMA channel, as the mixed martial arts promotion is owned by ViacomCBS, though we may see additional stations revolving around college athletics, as Fox owns the broadcast rights to the Big 10, Big 12, and the Big East conferences.

Fox also holds an ace up its sleeve — the potential to air NFL games on Tubi. While Fox said it had “no plans,” to air NFL games on Tubi back in May of this year — say it with me now — never say never when it comes to streaming content, especially when competitors are streaming games on their own services in the coming years.

Learn More
TubiTV.com

Tubi

Tubi is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 30,000 movies and television shows. Fox executives have called their service “TV on steroids.”

Tubi’s programming includes films and television series from Fox Entertainment, MGM, Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., NBCUniversal, Disney, and more.

Learn More
$0 / month
TubiTV.com

Peacock will get exclusive national rights to stream six regular-season games, one per year from 2023-28. Paramount+ will stream local CBS games to customers on both their ad-supported and ad-free tiers. ESPN+ will air one international game and can simulcast Monday Night Football games that air on ESPN/ABC, and starting with the 2022 season, ESPN+ will stream one exclusive national game each year. Amazon Prime Video outbid Fox to grab the exclusive rights to “Thursday Night Football.” With so many different streaming options available outside of Fox’s sphere of influence, one might wonder if they won’t consider pulling the trigger on “NFL on Tubi” sooner rather than later.

Lately, Fox has wanted to capitalize on markets it hasn’t ventured to, such as the weather. Fox Weather will kick off during the third quarter of 2021, utilizing meteorologists and resources from Fox News and Fox television stations around the nation. It wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility for Fox to level up its sports offerings, considering it’s had rights to many sports leagues for decades.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.