Fox Nation to Start Streaming Fox News Primetime Lineup on June 2

Fox News Media said Tuesday that its digital streaming platform, Fox Nation, is going to start carrying episodes of Fox News’ primetime opinion-based lineup beginning Wednesday, June 2.

The shows, hosted by Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham, will stream on the digital service the morning under the title “Fox News Primetime All The Time,” following their airing on the linear channel.

Most viewers watch the shows live on Fox News during primetime or later in the evening, but this will allow Fox Nation viewers the opportunity to stream the shows the following morning, in the event they don’t get the opportunity to watch on Fox News the night before.

Fox Nation, a separate on-demand service from Fox News, has provided complementary original programming including the video podcast “Tucker Carlson Today”, the long-form documentary series “Tucker Carlson Originals”, “Lara Logan Has No Agenda”, “Crime Stories With Nancy Grace” and “What Made America Great”, hosted by “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade.

The direct-to-consumer service is geared toward the most loyal and passionate Fox News viewers and carries thousands of hours of content from Fox News personalities. The service costs $5.99 per month or $64.99 per year.

Fox Nation is available on iOS and Android mobile devices as well as on Apple TV, Web, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Comcast Xfinity, Vizio SmartCast and Cox Contour platforms.