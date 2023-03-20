FOX News Digital Ends February as Best-Performing News Company

FOX has had a pretty great start to the year. Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles set a new streaming record, FOX Weather expanded its distribution, and more FOX free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels were added to Plex. The company can now add another achievement to its growling list.

FOX News Digital had a banner month in February, as recent metrics from Comscore showed it as the best-performing news company in terms of both multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views. For views across multiple platforms, this represents five straight months at the top of the news brand category and two straight years in terms of total minutes.

FOX Digital News ended February with 2.9 billion total multiplatform minutes, greater than CNN.com’s 1.8 billion total multiplatform minutes, and NYTimes.com with 1.3 billion total multiplatform minutes. FOX Digital News had 1.7 billion total multiplatform views, higher than CNN.com’s 1.2 billion total multiplatform views and NYTimes.com’s 1.2 billion.

CNN.com did beat FOX Digital News in multiplatform individual visitors, with 188 million to FOX’s 97 million, however, FOX Digital News still topped NYTimes.com’s 79 million unique visitors.

FOX News Digital also grew year-over-year, with the number of unique viewers increasing 23% from the previous year. The number of unique users on the FOX News Mobile App (6.4 million) was higher than the CNN Mobile App (5.2 million).

FOX News was also the most active brand on social media in February with 29.2 million total social interactions, according to Emplifi. This is the 102nd month in a row that FOX News has held the top spot driving 18.3 million Instagram interactions, 8.2 million Facebook conversations, and 2.8 million Twitter interactions. With more than 189.5 million video views on YouTube, FOX News led the social categories among news companies for over two years.

FOXBusiness.com had more multiplatform views (129 million) than CNN Business and Bloomberg.com. The business network delivered 231 million multiplatform minutes and 21.6 million multiplatform unique visitors. FOX Business’ videos on YouTube drove 38.2 million views in February, allowing it to stay the most viewed among the business news competitors for the 15th straight month according to Shareablee.