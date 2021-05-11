Fox News to Debut Streaming Weather Network to Debut During Q3 of 2021

Officials from Fox News said on Tuesday that they want to expand their reach beyond news, opinion, and politics with the launch later this year of a streaming weather service.

According to Fox News Media officials at their annual upfront presentation, Fox Weather will kick off during the third quarter of 2021, utilizing meteorologists and resources from Fox News and Fox television stations around the nation.

Fox News said they will debut a Fox Weather App along with an integrated website featuring local, regional, and national weather updates and live programming.

The streaming weather field has gotten more crowded in recent years. For many years, the domain belonged completely to The Weather Channel. Now, both WeatherNation and AccuWeather have carved out their own areas for both streaming and app-based content.

The streaming operation will be headquartered in New York City. An exact premiere date for the new network has yet to be announced.

Fox Weather will become Fox News Media’s eighth platform behind the flagship Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox News Digital, Fox News Audio, Fox News Books, Fox Nation, and Fox News International.