FOX Signs Tom Brady to Broadcasting Deal for After Playing Career Ends — Whenever That May Be

FOX just nabbed itself a seven-time Super Bowl champion as its future lead analyst once he retires. The only problem is, it’s Tom Brady who hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down even at age 44.

On Tuesday, FOX announced its deal with Brady that will begin immediately after his playing career ends. Brady will serve as the lead color commentator alongside new top play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt. According to FOX, Brady will also serve as “an ambassador for FOX, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives.”

Brady and Burkhardt will eventually replace longtime FOX analysts Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who left the network for ESPN earlier this year.

FOX’s deal with Brady is similar to NBC’s with former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. The two sides agreed to a deal while Brees was still an active player, which took effect following Brees’ retirement at the end of the 2020 season.

"We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at @FOXSports as our lead analyst.

“We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season,” said FOX executive chair and CEO Lachlan Murdoch.

Brady, just one season removed from a Super Bowl championship, originally announced his retirement this past offseason but changed course just a few weeks later and said that he would be returning for the 2022 season. At age 44, Brady still feels like he has a lot left in the tank, so it remains to be seen when his deal with FOX will actually begin.

Brees retired following the season in which he agreed to terms with NBC, but Brees’ play was admittedly diminishing to the point where it made sense for him to retire. For Brady, we might not see him in a FOX booth until 2024 or 2025 if he keeps playing at his current high level.

UPDATE: We originally provided a figure for Brady’s contract by Deadline, which said the QB would receive $20 million per year. That number wasn’t even close — his actual figure rivals that of current Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ deal with the team. According to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, Brady's deal will come in at 10 years, $375 million, which dwarfs the previous figures reached by Buck, Aikman, and CBS’ Tony Romo.