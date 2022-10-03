FOX Soul Announces Fall Slate, Including New Shows Featuring Sports, Music, Finance

One of the premier streaming platforms with content specially curated for the Black community is expanding its offerings this fall. Last week, FOX Soul announced that in addition to its current line-up of talk shows, celebrity news, reality shows, and faith and informational programming, it will be adding music, sports, and finance programming.

“FOX Soul continues to expand on genres that we love, in a unique way. This fall, we are tapping further into music, sports and finance,” the streamer’s GM and head of programming James DuBose said. “FOX Soul will continue to provide programming that tells the story behind the stories as we remain resolute in our mission to entertain, educate and inspire.”

New programming joining the FOX Soul lineup this fall includes:

“ Brutally Honest With Jasmine Brand ”: Watch interviews with some of the biggest names in Hollywood and get the latest on all things entertainment, fashion, and music on Brutally Honest with Jasmine Brand. This entertainment blog turned trusted media source is coming to FOX Soul on Oct. 10, with weekly episodes every Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

“ Crockett’s Corner ”: Beginning Oct. 13, a new level sports talk show comes to FOX SOUL. Airing Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET, co-hosts Ray Crockett and Ro Parrish travel to different cities — including Atlanta, Miami, and Jacksonville — to speak with special guests to discuss their everyday lives. Crockett’s Corner will dive below the surface and tackle topics like mental health and intellect, with featured guests like Deion Sanders, Jason Kidd, Toby Hunter, Rowland Parish, and Candace Parker.

“ The Gen Zone ”: The Gen Zone is an interactive news show, hosted by Jhoné Y. Lucas, that delivers reactionary commentary regarding both national and international politics. Premiering on FOX SOUL on Oct. 11; the program airs weekly, on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET. The broadcast uses a uniquely humorous approach to relate to younger generation media users. Since government affairs have become a popular topic in music, TV, and entertainment—Gen Zone incorporates those popular viral moments and meme culture to create a channel where politics doesn’t have to be boring; it can be fun and still informative.

“ The Rising ”: A poignant documentary series celebrating the contributions of black athletes worldwide; The Rising. Beginning Oct. 13, tune in every Thursday at 9 pm ET. This docu-series recognizes the importance of the many courageous acts of black athletes to bring about change, in sport and well beyond. Incredible names, incredible stories at this incredible juncture.

“ The Score ”: The Score is a new, provocative podcast tackling the uncomfortable topic of money management in the African-American community. Hosted by the street-wise and entertaining Malik Davis, the “Credit Guru” is here to even the score with his no holds bar, tough talk about finances, and the culture. The podcast show premieres on October 11 and airs every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

“Portia”: Hosted by WAGA anchor, Portia Burner, the show is a community-minded lifestyle program, focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. The segment will inform, uplift, and enlighten through conversations about faith, family, health, and social issues that affect all viewers. The half-hour program airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET, followed by a re-run directly after.

Programs returning to the FOX Soul fall lineup include “Cocktails with Queens,” “Business of Being Black with Tammi Mac,” “Fox Soul’s Black Report,” “Tea-G-I-F,” “The Book of Sean,” “The Pulse with Bill Anderson,” “Cheministry,” “Kitchen Talk,” and “Tracks & Tales.”

FOX Soul is a new live and interactive streaming channel dedicated to the African American viewer. The programs aim to celebrate black culture and deal with real topics that impact the everyday lives of the black community through frank and insightful dialogue with local and national influencers. Viewers can watch FOX Soul via YouTube, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, [Samsung TV+], Tubi, Xumo, Twitch iOS and Android devices, Apple TV, or online at foxsoul.tv.