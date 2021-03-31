Fox Sports RSNs are now Bally Sports - How to Stream Them

Today’s the big day! Starting today, all Sinclair-owned FOX RSNs are officially now branded under the Bally Sports umbrella. Here’s a handy cheat sheet to get you caught up on everything happening with this deal.

What is Happening with Fox Sports RSNs, Sinclair, and Bally’s?

Back in November, media conglomerate Sinclair and gaming company Bally reached a 10-year agreement to rebrand the former’s regional sports networks to feature the Bally Sports brand. The move will integrate Bally’s content on the Sinclair-owned RSNs as well as other Sinclair owned properties, like Stadium and Tennis Channel.

Obviously, this is all part of a greater push to capitalize on the massive sports gambling market. As more states legalize sports betting, Bally’s wants in on the action (figuratively and literally) and what better way to gain access to hungry sports bettors than by having your own branded TV stations?

What Does This Mean for my Existing Subscription?

If you’re a YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, Dish Network, or Sling TV customer, you’ve already lost your Fox Sports RSNs, YES Network, and Marquee Sports Network so you need to be looking for a new live TV streaming service if you wanted to watch these channels.

What Are My Best Options to Watch?

(buy-link: att-tv text: AT&T TV Choice Plan ($84.99 a month) is the only option that will allow you to watch every single Sinclair-owned RSN including Bally Sports, YES, and Marquee. Check out our comprehensive guide for more details on how to watch your local RSN without cable or satellite subscription.

If you have access to Bally Sports RSNs through your cable, satellite, or streaming provider – you will also have access to the new Bally Sports App with your TV Everywhere credentials.

Does Bally Sports App Have a Direct-to-Consumer Service?

At the moment, as long as you have access to the former Fox Sports RSNs, you don’t need to sign up for anything else. Bally’s and Sinclair have bandied about the idea of adirect-to-consumer service expected to launch in 2022, but for now you need AT&T TV if you don’t have cable.

How About Other RSNs?

Other live TV streaming services like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV will allow you to watch certain RSNs, like SportsNet NY (NY Mets), NESN (Boston Red Sox), and NBC Sports RSNs.