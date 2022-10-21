FOX Sports to Air all 47 Games of 2023 World Baseball Classic Across Multiple Outlets

FOX Sports is bringing a lot more baseball to its airwaves, thanks to an exclusive deal with the World Baseball Classic.

Today, FOX announced an exclusive deal to air all 47 games of the 2023 World Baseball Classic in the United States across its full slate of channels and outlets. The first game of the tournament between Cuba and the Netherlands will air on Tuesday, March 7, and the tournament will continue in stadiums in Japan, Taiwan, and the United States until the championship game on March 21. FOX is set to make games available on FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes, Tubi, and the FOX Sports app.

“The World Baseball Classic is baseball’s premier international tournament, drawing some of the most exciting players in the world, and with FOX Sports’ longtime commitment to baseball, we’re thrilled to add this best-in-class event to our roster in 2023,” FOX Sports president and COO Mark Silverman said. “We’ll work with our great partners at MLB to deliver an exciting package for viewers across all of our platforms.”

Team USA will open its tournament on Saturday, March 11 on FOX against Great Britain at Chase Field, the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The semifinals will take place at Miami’s loanDepot park on March 19 and 20. The championship game will be broadcast from the Miami Marlins’ stadium on FS1 and FOX Deportes on Tuesday, March 21.

We already know that some prominent MLB players will take part in the 2023 WBC. Top talent that we’ll see this upcoming March includes Pete Alonso, Tim Anderson, Jose Altuve, Mookie Betts, Julio Urías, Bryce Harper, Carlos Correa, Vladmir Guerrero Jr., and Mike Trout.

Team USA won the last WBC back in 2017, powered by current Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman. Among the other Team USA members that could return are outfielders Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich, third baseman Alex Bregman, and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. The U.S. will look to capture another gold medal and be the second team to secure multiple titles in WBC history, joining Japan.

“As players and fans alike can attest, the World Baseball Classic showcases the international appeal and passion for the game like no other event, and we are all eagerly anticipating its return this March,” said Noah Garden, Major League Baseball’s Chief Revenue Officer. “The World Baseball Classic is a perfect fit for our partners at FOX Sports, as they are uniquely positioned to deliver this one-of-a-kind event to baseball fans throughout the U.S.”

The full slate of games and channel assignments will be announced as the tournament approaches next spring. Both ESPN and the MLB Network have previously broadcast the World Baseball Classic.