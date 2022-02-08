FOX Weather Adds The Roku Channel, fuboTV, and More As Distribution Partners After YouTube TV Debut

Today, FOX Weather announced it reached distribution agreements with Amazon News, Roku Channel, fuboTV, and Xumo to show its FAST weather service. The full service will also be accessible on FOX Television Stations’ (FTS) Diginet channels in 17 markets and select simulcast hours on FTS duopoly stations across the country. You can already watch FOX Weather on Amazon News on Fire TV and Fire Tablet as of yesterday and you've had access on YouTube TV since last week. The Roku Channel will start airing the channel today and it will launch later this month on Xumo and fuboTV.

For those of you with over-the-air antennas, FOX Weather will now be accessible across FTS’ Diginet multicast channels in New York, Seattle, and San Francisco, with plans to expand to the station group’s remaining 14 markets. The streaming service will also simulcast one hour per weekday and two hours on weekends on FTS’s 11 duopoly stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Dallas, San Francisco, Houston, Seattle, Phoenix, Minneapolis, and Orlando.

After promising more than just smooth jazz riffs behind a doppler map, FOX Weather’s different approach to weather seems to be working. The app was the most downloaded on Google Play and the Apple App Store, delivering more than one million downloads in its first week. The streaming service has rolled out expanded distribution over the last three months on FOX Business Network via a simulcast from 6-9 AM/ET on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as Tubi and FOX Nation, FOX’s news streaming service.

The Fox business model seems to be to copy other successful formats. Fox News was an opinionated spin on CNN, FS1 borrowed heavily from ESPN, and not FOX Weather seems like it’s aimed at viewers of The Weather Channel. It’s been a successful strategy for the most part, but we’ll see if there’s enough differentiation to pull an audience away from their established weather mainstays.