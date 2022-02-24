FOX Weather is Now Available to Stream on fuboTV
Just a few weeks after reaching a dealwith fuboTV, Fox Weather is now available as part of its base plan. It joins YouTube TV as the only two Live TV Streaming Services that carry the channel. It is also available via free services like Amazon News, The Roku Channel, and Xumo.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|FOX Weather
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
For those with over-the-air antennas, FOX Weather will now be accessible across FTS’ Diginet multicast channels in New York, Seattle, and San Francisco, with plans to expand to the station group’s remaining 14 markets. The streaming service will also simulcast one hour per weekday and two hours on weekends on FTS’s 11 duopoly stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Dallas, San Francisco, Houston, Seattle, Phoenix, Minneapolis, and Orlando.
After promising more than just smooth jazz riffs behind a doppler map, FOX Weather’s different approach to weather seems to be working. The app was the most downloaded on Google Play and the Apple App Store, delivering more than one million downloads in its first week. The streaming service has rolled out expanded distribution over the last three months on FOX Business Network via a simulcast from 6-9 AM/ET on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as Tubi and FOX Nation, FOX’s news streaming service.
FOX Weather
FOX Weather is a 24/7 live weather service that offers coverage around the country. It includes forecasts, radar imagery, weather-related news, and live cameras at sites around the United States. The service is free and ad-supported. You can view the livestream at the top of the Watch tab in the FOX Weather mobile app.