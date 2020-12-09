Fox to Debut New Weather Streaming Service in 2021

Fox News is expanding its streaming efforts. In Q3 2021, it intends to launch Fox Weather, an ad-supported VOD service headed by Sharri Berg.

The platform begins as a Fox Weather app, alongside a web site and streamer that offers local, regional and national updates. Live programming is also part of the content package. Fox Weather will utilize 75 meteorologists from 17 stations and Fox New Channel’s units.

Based in New York, Fox Weather will cover every major weather event and deliver precise local updates. It is the latest effort to extend the company’s brand, which includes Fox News Channel.

Berg, a 15-year Fox vet, is currently the Chief Operating Officer of News & Operations for Fox Television Stations.

“Weather is a vital component to news and combining our trusted reporters and expert meteorologists from Fox News and Fox Television Stations nationwide, the Fox Weather products will be built to serve our audiences in a customized fashion,” she stated.

The Fox News International streamer kicked off in late August in Mexico and Spain, the U.K. and Germany in mid-September. The service, which streams shows from Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network for $6.99/month, is expected to be available in 20 countries by the end of this year.