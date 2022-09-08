Free Bilingual Streaming Service Nuestra.TV Launches With Over 40 FAST Channels, 15,000+ Hours of Content

The Golden Age of free ad-supported streaming is continuing. Adsmovil USA, a minority-owned mobile advertising and digital media company, announced the launch a free, bilingual streaming platform called Nuestra.TV (in English, Our.TV).

The service was announced earlier this year and is now available to customers. Nuestra.TV offers a huge content library, with more than 40 channels, totaling over 15,000 hours of video-on-demand content. All of Nuestra.TV’s content is downloadable for its customers, and it will feature programming from the U.S., Latin America, and Spain in both English and Spanish.

“We have over a decade of experience creating content and reaching Hispanics, across generations, cultural origins, and languages,” Nuestra.TV president and CEO Alberto Pardo said, “and with Nuestra.TV we are uniquely positioned to provide Hispanic cord cutters with a platform that is inclusive and authentic. Nuestra.TV was created for all Hispanics. including the often overlooked bilingual/bicultural Hispanic.”

The streaming platform will feature content from companies such as VIP 2000 TV, The Country Network, Planet EAT, Young Hollywood, Caracol, Mega Global Entertainment, RM Vistar, and Spanglish Films, among many others. The lineup will include movies and TV shows, novelas, news, live sports, podcasts, live music events, gaming, and educational programming.

Nuestra.TV will also feature original programs, including the reality road trip show “Latina Approved: Buen Provecho;” the docuseries “Nuestro Stories” which describes the origins of many Latinx traditions, and animated programming for kids.

The launch of Nuestra.TV is the latest addition to the limited Spanish-language streaming options currently available. Nuestra.TV joins TelevisaUnivision’s free streaming service ViX and its subscription on-demand companion Vix+,which launched in July, but few other competitors for the Spanish language market exist.

That may be changing, as demand for Spanish language content is growing. Approximately 38% of Latinx customers rely on streaming services alone for their TV content. Spanish language viewership also saw an 11% increase over 2021 this year. If demand keeps rising at that pace, Latinx customers can count on more streamers getting into the game.