Free, Spanish-Language Streamer ViX Launches in U.S., Mexico, Latin America

Following a $4.8 billion merger in January, Spanish-language broadcasters Televisa and Univision announced last month that the newly formed TelevisaUnivision would build their streaming service on a Univision asset called ViX.

On Thursday, the combined company announced that the streamer is now available to all users in the U.S., Mexico, and most of Spanish-speaking Latin America. Complete with Spanish-language entertainment, news, and sports, the free advertising-based video-on-demand (AVOD) tier is accessible across major mobile platforms, connected TV devices, and on vix.com.

The subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) option, ViX+, will become available later in 2022 and will include an additional 10,000 hours of content at launch.

“Today marks a new dawn in Spanish-language streaming with the launch of ViX, adding another giant step in the transformation of the new TelevisaUnivision: Hundreds of millions of Spanish-speakers in the U.S. and most countries in Latin America will have a dedicated streaming platform that’s made for Spanish speakers and made by Spanish speakers,” TelevisaUnivision president and chief transformation officer Pierluigi Gazzolo said. “We are so proud to be able to offer this amazing content with a broadcast-like experience across all genres, in the form of linear channels as well as on-demand. All advertising supported, and importantly… for free.”

With more than 40,000 hours of content in the AVOD tier, ViX users will be able to stream original programming and live sports and news, free of charge, in the first broadcast-quality ad-supported offering for the Spanish-speaking world.

ViX is available for free on Apple iOS and tvOS, Android mobile, and Android TV OS devices, Amazon Fire TV, Roku devices, Samsung Smart TVs, and vix.com.