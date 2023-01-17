Free Spanish-Language Streaming Service Canela.TV Launches Canela Kids Mobile App

Spanish-speaking families now have a new way to watch free TV and movies. Canela Media, which owns and operates Canela.TV, announced it has launched a standalone mobile app for kids programming called Canela Kids.

Canela Kids offers premium content from some of the world’s most recognized franchises such as “CoComelon,” Barbie, Hot Wheels, Garfield, the “Air Bud” franchise, and much more. The app has seven channels of programming with over 40 new titles from top global content providers including exclusive premieres, originals, and co-productions such as “Club Mundo Kids.” Also offered at launch will be the Canela Kids Dance Challenge where parents can submit videos of their children’s best dance moves for a chance to be featured on the app.

“Canela Kids was created with the aim to provide Latino parents with content in Spanish that is both entertaining and fun for their kids and at the same time, a vehicle to preserve their language and culture,” Canela’s co-founder and CEO Isabel Rafferty Zavala said. “As a Latina mother that is proud of our roots this project is very meaningful for my own family and it is my personal hope that Canela Kids will be equally meaningful for all Latino families who want to retain their language, learn more about our culture and have an impact in the future of building a more equitable USA. We have carefully curated all the content available on the app to provide the best experience for children in Spanish and we are incredibly proud to launch the Canela Kids App with the advertising support of some major brands, including Mattel.”

Canela Kids features programming for every age group from 0 to 12 years old. It also offers filters enabling parents to sort content by age group and curate the content available to their children. This ensures that even though Canela Kids is a standalone, kid-focused app, parents will still have the ultimate control over what their kids are watching.

In addition to an on-demand library, Canela Kids includes seven free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels:

Canela Kids: Canela’s flagship channel with offerings for all ages and interests.

Canela’s flagship channel with offerings for all ages and interests. Planeta De Aventuras: created for the curious 5 to 7-year-old audience with adventure and exploration storylines.

created for the curious 5 to 7-year-old audience with adventure and exploration storylines. Zona De Acción: curated for modern boys and girls with action-packed, fast-moving shows and characters.

curated for modern boys and girls with action-packed, fast-moving shows and characters. ¡Haz Clic!: created for tweens ages 9-12.

created for tweens ages 9-12. Moonbug Kids: includes global sensations “CoComelon,” “Blippi,” “Little Baby Bum,” “My Magic Pet Morphle,” “T-Rex Ranch,” “Gecko’s Garage,” “ARPO” and many more.

includes global sensations “CoComelon,” “Blippi,” “Little Baby Bum,” “My Magic Pet Morphle,” “T-Rex Ranch,” “Gecko’s Garage,” “ARPO” and many more. Mundo Pequeño: a channel curated for the youngest members of the household (preschool) featuring well-known titles like “Pocoyo,” “Rainbow Ruby,” “Robocar Poli” and “RAGGS.”

a channel curated for the youngest members of the household (preschool) featuring well-known titles like “Pocoyo,” “Rainbow Ruby,” “Robocar Poli” and “RAGGS.” Cine Kids: the best in movies for kids of all ages.

It was a big holiday season for Canela.TV in 2022. In October, the service announced a deal with Hallmark Media to bring a slate of Hallmark Original movies to Canela dubbed in Spanish. Canela.TV followed that deal with even more holiday-themed content, offering a lineup of original Christmas-themed shows and movies to its viewers.

The service also expanded its reach to users of VIZIO SmartCast TVs when it became available on VIZIO’s free ad-supported TV (FAST) and video-on-demand service VIZIO Watchfree+. Canela users now have even more ways to watch quality Spanish-language kids’ programming, thanks to the new Canela Kids mobile app available now.