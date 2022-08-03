Free Streaming Channel Mometu to Launch in North America this Month

The FAST movement refuses to slow down. FASTs, or free ad-supported streaming television services, have been spreading incredibly quickly in the U.S., where over 60% of households regularly stream to at least one channel. With the costs of streaming continuing to rise, consumers are consistently trying to find the best content at the lowest available price.

That search will include another option on Friday, Aug. 19 as, free streaming service Mometu will launch later this month in North America, according to Deadline. The streamer bills itself as a place for classic shows and non-blockbuster movies, claiming that “creative films don’t get the attention they deserve.”

To coincide with the launch, the company has acquired the rights to stream the Korean crime drama “The Policeman's Lineage” beginning in September. The film stars Woo-sik Choi (“Parasite”) and Jin-woong Cho (“The Handmaiden”).

“We strive to bring an experience that you will not find anywhere else,” Mometu’s VP of Business Development Bryan Louzil said. “We collaborate with filmmakers from North America, Latin America, Africa, Europe, Oceania, and Asia to bring their content directly to you at no cost. Our name Mometu means ‘more for me and you’ as we aim to develop a relationship with our streaming viewers in entertainment and creative exploration.”

Mometu is betting that movies like “The Policeman’s Lineage,” along with shows like “Dragnet,” “Bonanza,” and other classic series will keep customers coming back, despite the ads. This appears to be a safer and safer bet as FAST channels proliferate in the US. According to a recent study, there are now over 1,400 FAST channels available, with 22 different providers including Pluto TV, Tubi, and many more.