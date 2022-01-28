2022 Winter Olympics: Service Members and Honorably Discharged Veterans Get Free Streaming

According to a joint announcement from NBCUniversal and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, U.S. service members and honorably discharged Veterans worldwide will again enjoy free access to NBCUniversal’s full streaming coverage of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Military members can go on ShopMyExchange.com to watch all of the action from the Winter Games starting February 2.

This will be the fourth time the Exchange Service has worked with NBCUniversal on this effort, giving U.S. service members and honorably discharged Veterans worldwide access to over 2,100 hours of events, a record for a Winter Olympics. By using NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, they can enjoy the top best moments and stories as well as live streams of select practice and warm-up sessions, extensive video content including event recaps, highlights, viral moments, interviews, and more.

How it Works

Due to content rights restrictions, you must have an account on ShopMyExchange.com

Visit NBCOlympics.com

Select the event you want to stream

Choose “ Exchange ” as the TV provider

” as the TV provider Log in to ShopMyExchange.com

Authenticate with your Exchange login

with your Exchange login Watch the selected Olympic event

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is the 53rd-largest retailer in the United States, providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing for Soldiers, Airmen, and their families.

NBCUniversal will be the exclusive broadcaster for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games and coverage begins the night before the Opening Ceremony on Thursday, February 3. Coverage begins on Wednesday, February 2, on USA Network and Peacock. NBC is presenting its 18th Olympic Games, 12th consecutive overall, and sixth straight Winter Games, which is all the most by any U.S. media company so far.

Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Carol Eggert, Senior Vice President of Military & Veteran Affairs at Comcast NBCUniversal stated, “We’re honored to continue our partnership with the Exchange in bringing the glory of the Games to veterans, service members, and military families around the world. We’re grateful for our military and its service to our Nation and excited to offer multiple ways for them to view all the action and stories of inspiration from Team USA.”

“We’re excited to once again team with Comcast NBCUniversal to bring the Olympics to service members and their families, wherever they are called to serve,” added Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “The Olympics are like no other event, and we’re pleased to play a part in helping our military community cheer on Team USA.”

Service members can watch NBCUniversal’s coverage from their computers or personal devices. However, because of broadcasting regulations, NBCUniversal is only allowed to show NBCUniversal Sports content on the internet in the United States and U.S. Territories. Those who are outside of these locations can gain access content on a U.S. Military base but on previously approved internet ranges only. Service gaps may occur.