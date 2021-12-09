Free Streaming Service Globi Launches, Features 500 Hours of International Titles

If you’re looking for ways to stream more content for free or cheap, there’s a new streaming service to try out! Globi, a free streaming service dedicated to international content has officially launched. It offers both linear and video-on-demand streaming. At launch, the platform features over 500 hours of award-winning content from around the world. Most of Globi’s library is available to stream exclusively on the platform and comes from more than 20 different countries across the globe.

You can check out the following titles on Globi at launch. There are many other series and movies to stream as well. You can find a wide variety of genres, including everything from horror and crime films to feel-good and comedy hits.

Contact (France) – In this procedural drama, a detective named Thomas Adam helps solve dangerous crimes while using his unique gift. When he touches items, he knows their story.

(France) – In this procedural drama, a detective named Thomas Adam helps solve dangerous crimes while using his unique gift. When he touches items, he knows their story. Over Water (Belgium) – A man has an opportunity to start fresh after running into trouble. He attempts to fix things with his family while overcoming his past battles and taking on new challenges.

(Belgium) – A man has an opportunity to start fresh after running into trouble. He attempts to fix things with his family while overcoming his past battles and taking on new challenges. Soul Mates (Australia) – In this comedy, a pair of friends gradually grows closer to each other as they bond over the cycle of death and rebirth. As the cycle continues, they fall in love and realize they truly are soul mates.

(Australia) – In this comedy, a pair of friends gradually grows closer to each other as they bond over the cycle of death and rebirth. As the cycle continues, they fall in love and realize they truly are soul mates. Wolf Trap (Russia) – 20 years after faking his own death and moving overseas, a gangster heads back home on an important mission. He hopes to avenge his parents’ tragic death.

(Russia) – 20 years after faking his own death and moving overseas, a gangster heads back home on an important mission. He hopes to avenge his parents’ tragic death. Lost in Paris (France) – Fiona, a Canadian librarian, travels to Paris and is immediately tasked with finding her 88-year-old aunt who has gone missing. While searching for her aunt, she bumps into a man named Dom who won’t leave her alone.

“Audiences have established their desire to consume original, international content - Globi now enters the expansive streaming marketplace to directly feed this need as the only free, foreign-focused platform,” said Globi CEO Tariq Jalil. “Providing American audiences with the opportunity to binge sophisticated global fare and broaden their exposure to diverse cultures through compelling films and TV series, Globi intends to shift the consumption of award-winning content to further strengthen and expand the cultured streaming experience.”

We know the appetite for international content has been steadily growing as American audiences look elsewhere for entertainment. With the breakout success of shows like “Squid Game,” the next big streaming hit could come from anywhere on the globe.

You can begin streaming on Globi today online or with a supported device, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Samsung TV, Apple smartphones, and Android smartphones. By the end of 2022, Globi will be available in most countries around the world.

International Content Streaming Services