Samsung TV+ Free Streaming Service Coming to Select Samsung Phones

Samsung announced their Samsung TV Plus, one of the most watched apps on their Smart TV platform, will be available starting tomorrow on select Galaxy smartphones. The free streaming service, which is most similar to Pluto TV, XUMO, The Roku Channel, and Tubi, has 135 free linear channels including Kitchen Nightmares, Baywatch, PeopleTV and PlayersTV.

The company is trying to take advantage of the highly competitive free streaming market. Tubi, which was acquired by Fox, has 33 million active users across platforms, while Pluto TV, which is owned by ViacomCBS reached 26.5 million domestic monthly active users. Earlier this year, Roku expanded their linear channel offers by launching with a Live TV Guide.

Samsung TV Plus is available on 2016 – 2020 Samsung Smart TV’s and now Galaxy S10, S20, Note10 and Note 20 devices. One has to wonder though, if it continues to see success, whether it would launch on additional platforms — or at least support casting from Android devices.