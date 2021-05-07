WaterBear: Free Nature Documentary Streaming Service Aims to Help the Planet

WaterBear, a new streaming service, gives viewers an opportunity to make a difference and take care of the planet. The free service is dedicated to the future of our planet and supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals. WaterBear features a collection of documentaries and films focusing on “biodiversity, climate change, circularity, and community.”

Some of the titles featured on the platform include “Ocean Defenders,” “Africa’s Hidden Seaforest,” and many more. All of the content from the streaming service is educational and has an emphasis on the environment. Ellen Windemuth, the Executive Producer of Bafta and Oscar-winning documentary “My Octopus Teacher,” founded WaterBear.

After watching a documentary, you can visit the “Connect” and “Take Action” tabs to learn more about a specific issue. When you visit the “Take Action” section of the site, you can donate, volunteer, learn more, or share the information with someone else. WaterBear makes it easy to find out where you can donate money and have a positive impact on the issues you saw in a film. Both the documentaries and the ways you can take action are in the same place.

In addition, WaterBear aims to promote responsible tourism in the “Take Action” section of the site. You can find more information about visiting these locations and doing so without disrupting the environment. You can book a trip through the website, but this is not free.

This is truly a free streaming service that simply requires a name, email address, and password to sign up. Since the platform connects you to ways you can make an impact, there is an option to donate under the “Take Action” tabs. For now, the service is ad-free.

You can stream WaterBear’s films and documentaries online or in the app. TV viewing may become available in the future. Check out the free collection of documentaries and start making a difference at WaterBear.com