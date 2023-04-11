Freevee Adds 3 New Free Streaming Channels; Docudrama, Dove Channel, RetroCrush

It’s never a BAD day to be a user of Amazon’s free ad-supported streaming platform Freevee. After all, who doesn’t love getting hundreds of hours of entertainment at no cost? But some days are still better than others, especially when the service announces it is adding new channels to its lineup.

Such an announcement was forthcoming this week, when Amazon brought on three new free streaming channels from Cinedigm. These new channels join a myriad of other brands from the Cinedigm portfolio on Freevee, including Realmadrid TV, El Rey, Bob Ross: The Joy of Painting, The Elvis Presley Channel, Midnight Pulp, and the Nacelle Pop Channel.

The new channels now available to Freevee users are:

RetroCrush: RetroCrush allows viewers to experience the golden age of anime with fan favorites and deep cuts across the classic anime TV and movie spectrum, including more than 100 series and 40 feature films from the 70s, 80s and 90s. Some of the leading films & series Freevee customers will find on RetroCrush range from cyberpunk classics like “Bubblegum Crisis,” “Cyber City Oedo 808” and “Megazone 23,” to exclusive feature releases like “Fusé: Memoirs of the Hunter Girl” and “Fatal Fury: The Motion Picture.”

The Dove Channel: A top source for family-friendly feature films and television series filled with uplifting and enlightening programming that the whole family can enjoy together. This includes “Sue Thomas: F.B.Eye,” “McLeod’s Daughters,” “The Ultimate Gift” and “A Match Made at Christmas.”

Docurama: A one-of-a-kind channel dedicated to offering a provocative selection of compelling and award-winning documentaries, films and TV series exploring impactful and entertaining true-life stories. Popular films featured on the channel are “Secrets of the Universe,” “Battlefronts of World War II” and “Beatles: How the Beatles Changed the World.”

“Now Amazon Freevee customers will have the opportunity to enjoy the unique blend of entertainment content that our channels deliver,” said David Chu, EVP and GM of Cinedigm Networks. “Each channel has seen major success in building audiences via its linear channel and VOD apps, as well as on social media, and now we are able to expand the reach of these channels to a new audience with this agreement.”

Cinedigm has been working hard to distribute its content far and wide this year. In March, the company licensed over 10,000 titles to the live TV streaming service Vidgo. Cinedigm acquired Dove Channel in February, in order to make its faith-based content available to a wider audience.

Freevee has been keeping the content coming, as well. Last week, the service brought on three more new free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels, including selections dedicated to movies, comedy, and nature and wildlife. At the end of March, the service also added the Speedvision channel in a move celebrated by gearheads everywhere.