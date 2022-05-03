Freevee, Prime Video Announce Upcoming Content Details; ‘America’s Test Kitchen,’ NFL, Disney

Amazon has unveiled a package of new content for its suite of streamers Freevee, Prime Video, and user-generated service Twitch. During an announcement at the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s (IAB) NewFronts in New York City, Amazon executives showcased new original shows for free streaming service Freevee (formerly known as IMDb TV), fresh news about Prime Video’s premiere season hosting Thursday night NFL games, and more.

Amazon SVP Colleen Aubrey shared her excitement for the slate of upcoming content. “At NewFronts, we’re thrilled to show how we’ve applied this passion for delighting customers to create compelling content and experiences across Amazon Freevee, Prime Video, Twitch, and Amazon Music.”

Freevee is Getting Original Shows and Some Disney Films

Amazon’s advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) service will soon carry several new original shows, including cooking contest “America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation” and family-oriented competition “Play-Doh Squished.”

Freevee viewers will also get to enjoy “Post Malone: Runaway,” a documentary about the face-tattooed musician, and a second season of Prime Video spinoff series “Bosch: Legacy.” There will also be third and fourth seasons of UNINTERRUPTED’s “Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.”

Additionally, Freevee has secured short-term licensing deals for several Disney-owned films including “Logan,” the “Deadpool” movies, and “The Post.”

The AVOD streamer has also established exclusive linear channels that will run shows such as beloved Canadian sitcom “Kim’s Convenience” and classic episodes of “The Kids in the Hall.” New episodes of the iconic sketch comedy series will debut on Prime Video this month.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also appeared at the NewFronts to talk about Amazon’s continuing coverage of “Thursday Night Football.” Goodell was joined by famed play-by-play announcer Al Michaels and analyst Kirk Herbstreit to share their enthusiasm for the upcoming games, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch.

Everything kicks off with an AFC West matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 15. Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez is also joining the “Thursday Night Football” team as an in-studio analyst.