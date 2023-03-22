‘Friday Night Baseball’ Returns to Apple TV, No Longer Free; Full List of Games Through June Announced

Major League Baseball’s Opening Day is coming up fast, and fans who enjoyed watching games weekly on Apple TV+ will be happy to hear that games will return to the service on April 7. While the games had always been intended to be on Apple’s subscription TV service, the company made the entire 2022 season available to anyone with an Apple TV account in a series of regular announcements. Now in the second season of broadcasting games, the streamer has indicated that they will all air on the subscription side of the streaming service in 2023.

The first game of the “Friday Night Baseball” double-header of the season on Apple TV+ will feature the Texas Rangers traveling to historic Wrigley Field to take on the Chicago Cubs. Both of these squads missed the 2022 MLB playoffs, and both are looking for bounce-back years that will take them into the postseason in 2023.

The second game will pit two playoff squads from last season against each other. The NL East-winning Atlanta Braves will host the wildcard San Diego Padres. Atlanta and San Diego never met during the 2022 MLB postseason, so this game will give fans the chance to see what could have been if the Braves had beaten the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS.

“We can’t wait for ‘Friday Night Baseball’ to start up again, and we’re excited for fans to experience everything new we’re bringing this season,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. “Apple TV+ truly has something for everyone, from two live baseball games every Friday night, to an incredible slate of award-winning original films and series — there’s never been a better time to sign up.”

Apple TV+ first began hosting “Friday Night Baseball” in 2022. Games are available in 60 countries around the world, and most importantly for fans there are no local blackouts. Beginning MLB Opening Day on March 30, fans in the United States and Canada can enjoy the “MLB Big Inning” whip-around show featuring live look-ins and in-game highlights every weeknight, and beginning in April, a full slate of MLB-related content including “Countdown to First Pitch,” “MLB Daily Recap,” and “MLB This Week” on Apple TV+.

Apple clearly wants to become known as a destination for live sports. The tech giant recently launched another sports streaming platform dedicated exclusively to Major League Soccer: MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. MLS Season Pass is a separate experience from Apple TV+, but for a monthly price of $14.99 ($12.99 for Apple TV+ users), you can watch every single MLS game for the next ten years, with no blackouts.

Check out a full schedule of every “Friday Night Baseball” doubleheader for the first half of the 2023 MLB season.