Frndly TV to Add Dove Channel

For budget-conscious cord-cutters, Frndly TV offers one of the least expensive ways to stream television. Packages start at $5.99/month and users get access to Hallmark Channel, INSP, UPtv, Game Show Network, Curiosity Stream, Weather Channel and others.

Today, the company announced it’s adding the Dove Channel to its lineup in the 2nd quarter of 2021. That means viewers will get access to shows like “The Lucy Show,” “Gumby,” “The Little Rascals,” and “Madeline.”

Frndly TV offers three different tiers. All packages offer live TV and on demand programming. Their Basic ($5.99/month) package provides SD video and one screen at a time. The Classic ($7.99/month) package gives you HD video, two simultaneous screens, and three months of unlimited DVR recordings. Their Premium ($9.99/month) package includes HD video, four simultaneous screens, and nine months of unlimited DVR recordings.

The launch of Dove Channel on the Frndly TV lineup expands both Frndly TV’s offering of linear channels and increases Frndly TV’s on-demand library by more than a thousand hours, while keeping the current price structure for subscribers.

“We are very pleased to add a great service like the Dove Channel to our lineup,” said Michael McKenna, Chief Programmer Officer of Frndly TV. “Dove Channel’s extensive programming is a perfect fit for our goal of bringing to market family-friendly TV at a family-friendly price.”

What live TV channels are included with Frndly TV?

Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark Drama, UPtv, INSP, PixL, The Weather Channel, Game Show Network, CuriosityStream, Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, World Fishing Network, BabyFirst TV, Light TV, and QVC.

What devices can use Frndly TV?

You can watch Frndly TV on Apple TV, Roku, Roku TVs, Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV Stick, Chromecast, or on your mobile device or computer through most major web browsers as well as iOS or Android apps.