Frndly TV Adds Family Movie Classics Channel

Frndly TV, the ultra low-cost family-friendly live TV streaming, has added another channel to its lineup. Family Entertainment Television, Inc. reached an agreement with Frndly TV, which brings Family Movie Classics to the streaming service. Beginning today, Frndly TV subscribers can begin enjoying a wide selection of family-friendly movies.

Family Movie Classics was officially launched by Family Entertainment Television on October 27. On December 13, Family Entertainment Television licensed a collection of John Wayne titles. Beginning this weekend, you can enjoy a John Wayne film on Friday, January 14 at 8 p.m. ET and Saturday, January 15 at 11 p.m. ET. Every weekend, a new John Wayne movie will stream on the Family Movie Classics Channel, in addition to many other titles throughout the week.

“We are very pleased to add FMC to our programming offering,” said Michael McKenna, Chief Programming Officer of Frndly TV. “The folks at Family Entertainment Television have been great partners with Frndly TV and we are happy that FMC can join its sister channel FETV in our lineup.”

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the launch of FMC, providing Frndly customers the opportunity to enjoy a lineup of award-winning, family-friendly classic movies,” said Family Entertainment Television SVP Affiliate Sales Cara Conte. “This launch is perfectly timed to allow Frndly subscribers a chance to experience our curated selection of titles starring John Wayne.”

Throughout 2021, Frndly TV added several new channels to its relatively inexpensive streaming service, reaching 30 channels by the end of the year. A few of last year’s additions include two GAC channels, the Circle country music network, Recipe.TV, and Local Now. Family Movie Classics is the first channel to debut on the service in the new year, bringing the total number of channels to 31.